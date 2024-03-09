Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Are Reportedly ‘In Contact’ but in a ‘Superficial’ Way

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's relationship was reportedly never particularly close, and any chance of reconciliation after Markle and Prince Harry stepped back from their royal duties seemed unlikely. However, recent reports suggest that they are now in contact, albeit in a formal manner. According to a royal expert cited by Mirror, this is because Middleton is apparently hesitant to 'forgive and forget' past grievances fully. Besides, their relationship has been strained in recent times, with tensions arising during Markle's tenure as a working royal before she and Harry relocated to the US in 2020.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Karwai Tang

An expert and author, Tom Quinn, recently said, "She has already made contact with Kate as she has with her father-in-law to wish them both a speedy recovery but this is still at the formal stage and it is likely to stay there - it doesn't have real warmth because of all that has happened in the past." He added, "Kate is fine with all the good wishes but reluctant to forgive and forget - she just doesn't trust Meghan not to go public if there is a misunderstanding or the slightest disagreement. Some kind of relationship will develop - from Meghan's point of view primarily for the sake of brand Sussex - but it will always be superficial. Kate and Meghan can't go back to trusting each other."

This development comes as Markle and Middleton seem to have initiated conversations, with reports indicating that Markle took a call from Middleton to address tensions after revelations from Omid Scobie's controversial royal book reignited discussions about race within the Royal Family. It has been over three years since a royal race controversy erupted following claims made by Harry and Markle during their revealing interview with Oprah Winfrey. The Sussexes have faced a challenging relationship with the Royal Family, especially after they decided to step back from their roles as working royals in 2020.

However, following the startling revelation of King Charles's cancer diagnosis, the Duke chose to return to the UK to be by his father's side. This marked the first in-person meeting between the two since September 2022, during the funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth II, as detailed by The Baltimore Sun. Harry later discussed the reunion on Good Morning America, expressing his eagerness to see his father after learning of the diagnosis. He said, "I spoke to him. I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could. Look, I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that."

Meanwhile, there are reports that Harry and Markle are concerned about Middleton, especially following her abdominal surgery earlier this year and her subsequent step back from royal duties. The Princess of Wales underwent planned abdominal surgery and spent nearly two weeks at the London Clinic in Marylebone before being discharged in January. Since then, she has not participated in any official royal engagements, with her last public appearance on Christmas Day, when she was seen walking to and from church at Sandringham with other members of the royal family. She was first photographed since her surgery on March 4, driving near her Windsor home with her mother.