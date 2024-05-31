Mayor Apologizes to Kylie and Jason Kelce After a Fan Yelled at Them for Rejecting a Photo Request

A recent date night in New Jersey for Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie Kelce, got completely ruined after a woman harassed them for pictures and yelled at the couple. Things got heated at the restaurant, and Margate City Mayor Michael Collins took to social media to render a heartfelt apology to the celebrity couple, even offering them a redo of their date night, PEOPLE reported.

Kylie and Jason were going to Steve & Cookies in Margate for dinner around 5pm, when the lady asked for a photo of them. They politely said no, and the answer was not acceptable to the women. — PhillyChitChat (@HughE_Dillon) May 28, 2024

Hugh E. Dillon, a blogger, claims that on May 25, when Kylie, 32, and Jason, 36, were making their way inside Steve & Cookie's Restaurant and Oyster Bar in Margate City, New Jersey, a woman insisted on getting a picture with the NFL player and his spouse. According to Dillon's post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the woman "wouldn't take no for an answer" and "started screaming at Kylie" when Kylie and Jason respectfully declined to take a picture with her.

Mayor Collins apologized to the couple on May 29 and promised to help in having a do-over date night in South Jersey, per Yahoo! Sports. "On behalf of the City of Margate, I'd like to formally apologize to Jason and Kylie Kelce for the experience they had in Margate City over the holiday weekend," the Mayor wrote in his statement. "As a father with young children, I know as well as anyone the importance of a date night with your wife and would like to offer a redo date night with dinner on me," Collins added.

Imagine telling Kylie Kelce you’ll never be allowed in this town again because she won’t take a picture with you…



(IG/wttwpodcast) pic.twitter.com/g3egG1k9D6 — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) May 28, 2024

A brief video of the exchange appeared on social media, showing Kylie refusing to back down in the face of the woman's yelling. After the lady vowed to "never be allowed in this town again," Kylie can be heard shooting back at the woman, "I can smell the alcohol on your breath, you're embarrassing yourself," during the heated discussion.

Jason and Kylie were lucky enough to still enjoy their meal despite the unpleasant incident with the woman. The pair "walked right into the restaurant and enjoyed their night," Dillon claims, following the event. Dillon reported on X that the pair was usually "very accommodating" to admirers who wanted to take photographs with them, referencing an incident on the beach over the weekend.

Kylie also responded to a woman's TikTok video about seeing her while walking on the beach and choosing to give her some space, saying she would keep her "eyes peeled" for the girl in case she wanted to say hello later. Jason revealed on the May 29 edition of his podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, that he and Kylie had a nice time during the holiday weekend in neighboring Sea Isle with their three girls.

Newsflash! Celebrities don’t owe you anything, especially when they are in public with their families. This woman and anyone with her mindset are total garbage. https://t.co/ChPesXLUW3 — ThatPoliSciMajor (@ThatAbbyB) May 28, 2024

"We went to Sea Isle [New Jersey]. We went to Sea Isle. Went to the beach, had a lot of fun with the girls, ate a bunch of beach food," Jason said. "Shore is fun. It was good to be out there. It's the first really big weekend of the year. So all the businesses are back up and running. So, yep, it's like you never left," the former Eagles center added.