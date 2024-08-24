Matthew Perry's Ex-Girlfriend Casts Doubt Over His Final Days, Says He Was Afraid of Needles

With each day, startling new developments emerge in the ongoing investigation into Matthew Perry's death from ketamine overdose. Authorities discovered a drug ring and detained five people last week, linked to the Friends alum's passing. In an attempt to get the law authorities to expand their probe, Perry's ex-girlfriend and former assistant, Kayti Edwards, has now come forward to claim that the Numb actor was 'needle phobic'. “This is the weird thing to me. Matthew always, always told me that he would never, ever, use needles or inject anything into his body. He didn’t even want to have tattoos," she exclusively told The Mirror US.

"I would often see him very high and using lots of different drugs. I would always get so scared, and tell him that he had to stop mixing all this stuff, saying 'You're gonna die.' But he was like,' You only die when you use needles and I would never, ever, ever do that,'" she explained. It also seemed strange to her that he let Kenneth Iwamasa, his then-assistant, dose him. The US Drug Enforcement Agency reported that Iwamasa, who acknowledged repeatedly injecting Perry with ketamine without medical expertise, pled guilty.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Frederick M. Brown

"When I heard that he let his assistant do it, I just couldn’t understand, especially as he had no medical training," Edwards said. Furthermore, she claimed that there are significant doubts regarding the lack of narcotics discovered at Perry's residence. "If you have given him a big shot, there would be a needle and evidence of ketamine in the house. Where did it all go? Why did the assistant shoot him up with all those drugs and leave," she asked. "I always stayed with Matthew if he was taking drugs as I didn’t want him to OD, or anything to happen. I could call 911. But why wasn’t his assistant there."

The Department of Justice arrested Iwamasa, Perry's live-in aide; Salvador Plasencia and Mark Chavez, two physicians; Erik Flemming; and 'The Ketamine Queen,' Jasveen Sangha, in connection with the ketamine racket. Sangha entered a not-guilty plea to nine charges, which included distribution of ketamine that caused death, and conspiracy to distribute. "They knew what they were doing was wrong. They knew what they were doing was risking great danger to Mr. Perry but they did it anyway," United States Attorney, Martin Estrada, stated during the press conference held on August 15, NBC News reported.

Perry had sought additional ketamine from the defendants when the facility, where he was receiving infusions, refused to increase his dosage, according to DEA administrator, Anne Milgram. According to reports, the late Serving Sara actor relied on the drug to treat his anxiety and depression. Perry passed away tragically on October 28, 2023, in his private hot tub from "acute effects of ketamine," according to the Los Angeles medical examiner.