Matthew Perry’s Alleged Drug Dealer 'Ketamine Queen' Had Given Him the Code Name 'Chandler'

Jasveen Sangha, popularly known as the 'Ketamine Queen,' was one among the five who were recently arrested for playing a role in the tragic death of beloved actor Matthew Perry. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled his death as the result of an accidental ketamine overdose. Recent reports now indicate that Sangha may have referred to Perry using the name of his most iconic TV character— allegedly used the code name 'Chandler' when discussing anything related to the ketamine supply to the late star, Fox News reported.

However, as per the court documents found by Fox News Digital, the exact name Sangha used for Perry remains unspecified. Meanwhile, Erik Fleming, one of Sangha’s co-defendants, has now confessed his guilt. In his plea agreement, Fleming admitted to buying ketamine from Sangha. He then passed it to Perry's live-in assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, who has also confessed to injecting the drug into the actor. The documents further reveal that Sangha, Iwamasa, and Fleming planned together to get rid of any evidence.

After Perry's unfortunate death, Sangha reportedly sent a text to Fleming. She told him, “Delete all our messages.” Sangha’s phone reportedly had video files related to drug trafficking. US attorney, Martin Estrada, also claimed that one video on Sangha's phone featured a voice he identified as hers, explaining how to cook ketamine to turn it into powder. Estrada detailed how the defendants exploited Perry. As reported by People magazine, he said, “These defendants cared more about profiting off of Mr. Perry than caring for his well-being. Drug dealers selling dangerous substances are gambling with other people’s lives over greed.”

He added, “This case, along with our many other prosecutions of drug dealers who cause death, sends a clear message that we will hold drug dealers accountable for the deaths they cause.” On the other hand, Mark Geragos, the lawyer representing Sangha, argued that the prosecutors overstepped by bringing charges against her and the other defendants. “Just because it’s a tragedy doesn’t mean it’s criminal. I just don’t see it in terms of a criminal case. I understand people want to hold people accountable. But I think they’re going to have a very tough time holding people accountable,” Geragos opined, as reported by NBC News.

Meanwhile, Drug Enforcement Administration chief, Anne Milgram, commented, “Matthew Perry’s journey began with unscrupulous doctors who abused their position of trust because they saw him as a payday. And it ended with street dealers who sold him ketamine in unmarked vials,” as reported by NBC News. Perry was allegedly using ketamine infusion therapy to combat depression and anxiety. Following his tragic passing, federal agents and detectives raided Sangha’s residence and found a trove of illicit substances. It included nearly 80 vials of ketamine, three pounds of orange meth-laced pills, hallucinogenic mushrooms, and cocaine.