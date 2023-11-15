Matt LeBlanc Pens Down an Emotional Note For Matthew Perry Days After His Tragic Death

Matt LeBlanc shared a heart-wrenching tribute to his old friend Matthew Perry who breathed his last recently in his LA residence. In the Instagram post, the Friends star, also known for his role as Joey Tribbiani shared a series of photos and moments of fun shared by the star cast together. LeBlanc expressed his sorrow, stating, "Matthew. It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life." LeBlanc went on to convey the honor he felt sharing the stage with Perry and the privilege of calling him a friend.

"I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never," LeBlanc continued with a touching note telling Perry for the last time to "spread your wings and fly brother; you're finally free." The tribute was concluded by an inside joke shared between the two of them reading, "And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me." This playful reference added a touch of levity to an otherwise somber moment, highlighting the camaraderie that extended beyond the screen.

The strong camaraderie within the Friends cast a key contributor to the show's immense success, was poignantly highlighted in LeBlanc's tribute, affirming the authentic friendship that extended beyond the on-screen performances. The images posted on Instagram not only captured the electric on-screen chemistry but also visually chronicled the enduring bond forged during their shared years on set.

The cast and crew of the now-iconic sitcom had a strong relationship with each other as they worked for years together. The familiarity and bond between the cast was also apparent on screen, but they were a closely knit group of friends in real life, too. “He was inventive with how he did a line. The reading [scripts] around the table. Matthew had a certain way of turning a line,” Burrows shared as he talked about Perry's dedication to the character of Chandler Bing.

Recalling the old days, the NBC sitcom director James Burrows told TODAY, "He [Perry] was part of a family and he was the first one to not be part of that family anymore. He was really funny. He was a little awkward, too. Chandler was awkward. And Matthew was awkward. So it was a perfect, perfect meld.” Perry's unexpected demise was initially believed to be a result of drowning, prompting a swift response from first responders, who were called because of an apparent cardiac arrest.

The Warner Bros studio, where Friends was filmed, is located less than a mile from the burial site, adding an ever-lasting connection to the place where Perry's on-screen legacy was created. Despite the passing of several days since Perry's death, the cause remains shrouded in uncertainty as full reports will be out after six months only.

