MasterChef Judge Gregg Wallace Refuses to Eat Contestant Woei's Dish Calling It "Uncomfortable"

Celebrity Masterchef UK judges Greg Wallace and John Torode are back on the reality cooking show to judge the offerings of nine new hopeful amateur chefs. However, the excitement courted controversy from the very beginning. Fans were left shocked by Wallace's behavior during the first episode. The 58-year-old celebrity judge refused to taste the meals and passed rude remarks on one of the contestant's dishes calling it "undercooked" and "uncomfortable."

According to Daily Mail, Contestant Woei Lee was in a time-constricted race to get his food ready and plated presentably in under five minutes to present it to the two judges. Confident about his decadent creation he told the show's floor manager: "Under control, don't worry, the sauce is done. Hopefully, it doesn't blow John and Gregg away with the heat." He served up some marinated chicken with tomato and chilli sauce with blue basmati rice and tempura curry leaves. Torode was left impressed with the feast, "I love that sauce. Rich and buttery, sweet with tomato and nice chilli heat running through the back of it. The thing with the curry leaf, it's nice and crispy but because they are curry leaves, they stay quite greasy."

But when it was passed on to Wallace for taste, he immediately commented that he wouldn't be able to eat it. He explained, "I have issues with this chicken. There's a pink tinge on the insides of my bits of chicken, which is putting me off. They're undercooked. Not all of it but enough to make me uncomfortable."

However, Woei survived the preliminary round and progressed to the next level along with other hopeful contestants. Taking the tough experience with Judge Wallace in his stride Woei said, "You have to learn how to take criticism as well. Resilience is the most important part of life."

Masterchef UK returned with a bang on Monday evening, but while the judges were wowed by one "outstanding" aspiring chef who they gave them the "best Ackee and saltfish" they'd ever seen on Masterchef, viewers remained less impressed with the proceedings on the show. Netizens branded the contestants as the "most annoying" to date. Product trainer Jonny and supermarket manager Woei both suffered from "uncooked chickens" and had to knock it off once again in the invention round, where each contestant was given an hour and 15 minutes to cook up a meal from set list of ingredients.

However, fans complained that "Nothing says failure more than going on Masterchef and serving pink chicken." One of the contestants, delivery driver Nickolas sent viewers into a fury, as he ran towards the ingredients in the invention challenge to snatch up the best ingredients, with the judges noting his "enthusiasm." Linda Bateman tweeted: "Is it me or is Nicholas intensely annoying?" while Pip Horton added: "Most annoying set of contestants ever." Another viewer added: "Calm down Nickolas" and a fourth said: "I already want Nicholas to crash and burn at the earliest opportunity." At the end of the episode, Matthew and Terri were followed through to the next round by Zoe, Jonny, Woei and Nickolas. Geva and Jo were eliminated.