Massachusetts Governor Implements New Gun Control Laws Amid Severe Backlash

Massachusetts Enacts New Gun Control Laws

Massachusetts has recently implemented one of the nation’s most comprehensive gun control laws under Governor Maura Healey’s administration. The sweeping legislation, effective immediately, is aimed at enhancing firearm safety, combating gun violence, and limiting access to dangerous weapon modifications. Despite strong opposition and ongoing legal challenges, Massachusetts is determined to take preventative measures against gun violence.

Targeting Ghost Guns

As per reports, a focal point of the new law is its ban on ‘ghost guns’— untraceable firearms assembled from parts without serial numbers, making them difficult to regulate. These privately made guns have become increasingly popular in recent years among individuals seeking to bypass background checks. By criminalizing the production, possession, and sale of ghost guns, Massachusetts aims to prevent firearms from falling into unregistered or unauthorized hands.

Prohibition of Dangerous Gun Modifications

The Massachusetts law also bans the sale and use of bump stocks and trigger cranks. These accessories modify firearms to enable rapid, almost automatic fire rates, increasing the potential for mass casualty events. The most infamous example of bump stock use was during the 2017 Las Vegas shooting, which resulted in 58 fatalities.

Mandatory Live-Fire Training for License Applicants

The new legislation introduces more stringent requirements for obtaining a gun license. All applicants must now complete live-fire training in a controlled environment, ensuring that they possess practical handling skills and understand the principles of gun safety. This requirement addresses concerns that inexperienced or improperly trained gun owners pose risks to themselves and others.

Expansion of the 'Red Flag' Law

Massachusetts has expanded its ‘red flag’ law, or Extreme Risk Protection Orders (ERPOs), which permits certain individuals and officials to petition the court to temporarily remove firearms from those deemed dangerous to themselves or others. Red flag laws have been shown to reduce gun-related incidents, particularly suicides. California, which introduced ERPOs in 2016, reported that these orders helped prevent multiple potential mass shootings, including incidents involving minors planning attacks on schools, as reported by The Guardian.

Limiting Firearm Access for High-Risk Individuals

Governor Healey emphasized that the legislation’s goal is to keep firearms out of the hands of those who may pose a threat to public safety. Healey remarked, "This gun safety law...strengthens the Extreme Risk Protection Order statute to keep guns out of the hands of people who are a danger to themselves or others and invests in violence prevention programs...These measures [must] go into effect without delay."

Opposition from Gun Rights Advocates

Gun rights advocates have labeled the legislation as a civil rights infringement. They argue that the new restrictions impose excessive barriers for responsible gun owners and could set a precedent for infringing on Second Amendment rights. A federal lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the law has also been filed, arguing that it conflicts with the 2022 Supreme Court decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, which upheld the right to carry firearms for self-defense.

Efforts to Block the Law Thwarted

Governor Healey’s decision to enact the law without delay bypassed efforts from gun rights activists seeking to suspend its implementation. Activists had initiated a signature-gathering campaign for a potential voter referendum in 2026. While they argued that the law should be decided by a public vote, Healey’s administration asserts that swift action is necessary to protect lives.