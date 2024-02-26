Mary Trump Says AG Letitia James Drives Her Uncle Donald Trump 'Absolutely Insane'

One of the most vocal opponents of the former president, Mary L Trump is the niece of Donald Trump; she recently bonded with MSNBC anchor Lawrence O'Donnell on The Last Word segment over Trump's $355 million fine for civil fraud. The two came to a broad agreement that the Republican leader has been driven "absolutely insane" by New York Attorney Letitia James's threats to seize his assets if the imposed fine is not paid within the allotted 30-day window. "Is it your sense that Attorney General James has figured out two things? How to beat Donald Trump in court, and how to drive him absolutely insane with statements like that?", O'Donnell asked The Mary Trump Show host. "A.G. James knows better than anybody else that there’s nobody else left to hand Donald the blank check anymore," the GOP runner's niece replied.

As per Mediaite, O'Donnell asked: "I was struck by what you’ve written about, where he is in relation to the edge as a result of New York State Attorney General Letitia James closing in on him. And that specific line she said in that television interview, about she looks at 40 Wall Street every day." Trump responded further: "Yeah. She has his number, for sure. And anybody who is from New York who has been paying attention for the last many decades knows what makes him tick. And what’s so fascinating about this latest chapter in his life is that he’s finally reached the end of the road."

"Can Donald get the money from one of our enemies? Can he get it from Russia? Can he get it from Saudi Arabia?

And sadly, the answer to that question is yes. He is, as we know, already beholden to Saudi Arabia and his worthless son in law Jared got $2 billion,… pic.twitter.com/T0vh7nnSO7 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) February 20, 2024

The billionaire tycoon's niece continued: "When he was taking over for my grandfather, or when he was my grandfather’s successor and the one who is going to fulfill my grandfather’s ambitions, he had — he didn’t need skill. He just needs — skills as a real estate developer. He just needed the skill as the arrogant, self-confident, brash guy who played well on television."

“It has to be paid. He can’t get out of it.” Desperate for cash, Mary Trump says there’s a “probability” Trump will sell classified secrets to raise money. (Video: The Good In Us) pic.twitter.com/mQraS4OkHS — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) February 20, 2024

She further explained: "My grandfather always had hundreds of millions of dollars to prop him up. We know that when — after my grandfather died, Donald sold the empire lock, stock, and barrel, at a loss of approximately $300 million. So, he still had some cash on hand to keep it going. Then he kept getting rehabilitated and rehabilitated." She further stated: "And that’s what keeps him up at night because he is terrified of having the truth about him be known, not just to other people, but to himself, because that’s what’s kept him going all these times– all these years, the lie that has become, in his own mind, the truth about what a great, successful man he is."

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Jim Vondruska

Judge Arthur Engoron has denied a request from Trump's lawyers to delay the fine submission. As per CBS News, he wrote in an email, "You have failed to explain, much less justify, any basis for a stay," addressing Trump's attorney Clifford Robert. "I am confident that the Appellate Division will protect your appellate rights." To get better loan and insurance terms, Trump and the Trump Organization orchestrated a ten-year scam to inflate the value of assets. As a result, they were hit with fines and interest totaling $453.5 million.