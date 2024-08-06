Mary Trump Reveals What's Driving Her Uncle's Flailing Rage Against His Opponent

Mary L. Trump continued to express her disapproval of former president Donald Trump in her most recent email newsletter. Trump's niece referred to him as a "monumental coward" in contrast to Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris. Her remarks came in after Trump likely preponed a scheduled presidential debate from September 10th to September 4th with Fox News. “Since Vice President Harris became the Democratic nominee eleven days (!) ago, Donald’s polling lead has evaporated. In the same amount of time, Harris more than doubled his fundraising for the entire month of July; and, probably the thing that is most driving his flailing rage, he has taken a back seat to the black woman who has all of the energy, enthusiasm, and youth on her side,” Mary mockingly wrote about her uncle.

According to Huff Post, Mary went on to draw parallels between Trump’s rallies and Harris' charismatic presence, she described the Republican leader's speeches as “boring re-runs—grievance-filled rants and incomprehensible non-sequiturs". In contrast, she gushed that Harris'political gatherings were "packed-to-the-rafters celebrations in which she not only lays out a comprehensive, optimistic, and forward-looking vision for our country, but also calls Donald out for his cowardice, his cruelty, and his criminality".

She additionally criticized Trump's recent contentious remarks made at the National Association for Black Journalists (NABJ) convention, “He could not contain his contempt for the professional women of color who dared interview him with the expectation that he should answer their questions,” Mary wrote. Trump made the untrue claim that Harris was now relying on her Black ethnicity for political expediency, having previously solely acknowledged her Indian heritage. “It’s not that we didn’t already know the extent of Donald’s racism and misogyny, but to see how quickly he became incapable of controlling himself, of modulating his responses, of pretending, was quite something. He positively seethed,” the author stated.

The Trump and Harris camps have been oddly strategizing over the next presidential debate, the Harris campaign lobbied to have a debate on ABC News on September 10th in the same time slot that was allotted to President Joe Biden and Trump. On the other hand, the GOP nominee has advocated for himself to debate on Fox News on September 4th after claiming that Biden's withdrawal from the race "terminated" the ABC debate.

As per BBC, Trump announced on Truth Social that he has agreed to Fox News' suggestion for a debate which will most likely take place in Pennsylvania, a crucial battleground state. He also notified that the moderators would be Martha MacCallum and Bret Baier and that the guidelines would be the same as those for his debate with Biden. "If for any reason Kamala is unwilling or unable to debate on that date, I have agreed with Fox to do a major Town Hall on the same September 4th evening," he wrote.

However, Harris' campaign refused to accept his challenge and called him out for "running scared." They also stated that Trump is depending on Fox News to"bail him out". “He needs to stop playing games and show up to the debate he already committed to on Sept 10," Michael Tyler, the campaign communications director said. Harris, not in the mood to back out wrote on social media, "It's interesting how “any time, any place” becomes “one specific time, one specific safe space". "I’ll be there on September 10th, like he agreed to," she stated.