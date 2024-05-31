Mary Trump Reveals Uncle Donald Trump's Childhood 'Origin Story' and Its Disturbing Trait

Mary Trump, the niece of former President Donald Trump, has shed light on a childhood incident. The incident that she believes sparked her uncle's inability to laugh at himself. A the trait she deems "dangerous." In a series of TikTok videos, Mary recounted the oft-told family story of a young Donald's first experience with humiliation. According to her, that may have shaped his sensitive ego. The story goes that at around 5 years old, Donald was tormenting his younger brother Robert Trump, reducing him to tears. Exasperated by Donald's bullying antics, one of his older siblings, either Mary's father Fred Trump Jr. or aunt Marianne Trump, took drastic action.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Drew Angerer

They picked up a bowl of mashed potatoes prepared by their mother and unceremoniously dumped it onto the head of the pestering Donald. While the potato ploy succeeded in stopping Donald's torment of Robert, it backfired in another way. As Mary describes it, the entire family, except the mashed potato-headed Donald himself, erupted in laughter at the comical scene. However, Donald did not find the humor in the situation whatsoever. "One of the funniest things about her doing this... was Donald's reaction. He would sit at the table, arms crossed, head down, pout on his face, exactly like the pout that must’ve been on his face when he was five," Mary recounted, as per The Mirror.

Mary Trump referenced a former video, in which she regaled a story one of Trump's brothers, splattered him over the head with a bowl of mashed potatoes to get him to stop bothering a third brothe reacted exactly the same way. While everybody was laughing about it, he cr — james hill (@jameshi83493504) May 28, 2024

This origins tale of Donald's first experience being the butt of the joke would become a frequent topic at family gatherings over the following six decades. No matter how many years passed since the mashed potato incident, Donald's reaction remained consistent - crossing his arms, pouting, and sulking until the subject was changed. Mary believes this indicates he was simply "incapable of having a sense of humor about himself, which is really not great." She argues that an ability to laugh at oneself and not take everything so seriously is an important quality, especially for children developing resilience and thick skin, as per HuffPost.

Mary Trump, the only Trump who is honest, is an honorable person. Thank you for being a good person & saying what needs to be said. KUDOS. — Democracy's Voice (@Michael90028869) May 30, 2024

More concerningly, Mary states that Donald's sensitivity and lack of self-deprecating humor has persisted well into his 70s as a grown man, which she considers "a dangerous thing" given his former position of immense power as president of the United States. The infamous mashed potato humiliation resurfaced during Donald's presidency in 2017. While celebrating Mary's aunt Marianne's birthday at the White House, Marianne retold the classic story, prompting laughs from the entire family once again.

Everyone except the president himself, that is. As Mary recounts with amusement, "Donald sat there, arms crossed, eyes down, and scowling" just like when he was a young child. While the decades-old mashed potato humiliation may seem trivial, Mary believes it exposed an emotional vulnerability and inability to take even light teasing from a very young age in her uncle Donald. Former aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified that he once shattered a porcelain plate after venting anger at Attorney General William Barr, leaving ketchup streaked down a wall.