Former President Donald Trump's niece Mary Trump is mocking her uncle for hiring pricey witnesses that 'tanked' his whole case!

Mary said in a recent Substack article that her uncle's choice to pay millions of dollars for an expert witness in the civil fraud trial in New York backfired. "Donald’s expert witnesses were paid an hourly rate ranging from $350 to $1,595 for their testimony on the NYC fraud trial … to a total of around $2.45 MILLION," wrote the psychologist. "Much of the money came from Donald’s Save America PAC."

She further noted that Donald has several issues with this. One among these is that he may be required to repay all of that money if the Federal Election Commission decides this was an improper use of campaign funds. However, Mary Trump went on, the larger issue is that her uncle may have just spent millions to assist Attorney General Letitia James in obtaining a more significant judgment against him, Raw Story reported.

The former president, currently on trial in New York for fraud by inflating his assets' value to obtain favorable loans at the Trump Organization, reportedly spent over $2 million to hire expert witnesses to prove he did not lie. Judge Engoron, presiding over the case, stated on December 18 that an expert witness who was paid almost $1 million by Trump "lost all credibility" by "doggedly" justifying the former president's business records, per ABC News.

"On Friday, New York AG Letitia James dropped the bombshell that Donald’s expert witnesses helped HER case and hurt his," Mary Trump wrote about this witness. "She explained that Donald’s witnesses proved his statement of financial condition was neither 'proper nor reasonable.' One of his witnesses, an accounting professor, admitted 'the value of Donald Trump's triplex was inflated,'" the psychologist added.

Professor of accounting at New York University Eli Bartov stated in his testimony on December 7 that he could find no indication of fraud in the financial accounts of Trump's family real estate business, per Reuters. The professor claimed in his testimony that he would have given Donald Trump an "A" for his financial disclosures if he had been a student in his class. "I've never seen a statement that provides so much detail and is so transparent as these statements," Bartov added, complimenting the financial records' "awesome amount of information" that forms the basis of the New York AG's case against Trump.

"All that his testimony proves is that for a million or so dollars, some experts will say whatever you want them to say," Engoron said in a stinging rejection of Trump's repeated demands for the case to be ruled in his favor. Engoron accepted the defense's contentions that property values are arbitrary and that false information in financial statements needs to be "material" for it to be illegal in his three-page written decision. However, he said that Trump's statements are "replete with examples of material misstatements."

Engoron wrote, in closing, "A lie is still a lie."

