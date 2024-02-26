Mary Trump Highlights a ‘Freudian Slip’ of the Tongue by Her Uncle, Donald Trump

In a time when every statement from a public figure is meticulously analyzed, a recent comment made by former President Donald Trump during a Fox News town hall has ignited a wave of scrutiny and concern. According to HuffPost, he said, “We’re going to take over Washington, D.C. We’re going to federalize. We’re going to have very powerful crime, and you’re going to be proud of it again." Numerous individuals, including his niece Mary Trump, have described this as a Freudian slip. Mary took to X and wrote, “This, my friends, is what we call a Freudian slip." This incident also drew online mockery after it was broadcast on Wednesday.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Sean Rayford

As soon as Trump uttered those words, social media and various news sources were flooded with reactions. Mary, appearing on MSNBC's The Last Word, discussed her uncle's cognitive state with host Lawrence O'Donnell, speaking broadly about his mental health. As a clinical psychologist and author, she suggested that his cognitive abilities might be negatively impacted by his mental health and the significant stress he is under. She said, “It makes perfect sense that somebody who is as [mentally] unhealthy as he is, who is under the extraordinary amount of stress he’s under, would have a harder time holding it together cognitively."

This, my friends, is what we call a Freudian slip:



"We're gonna have very powerful crime. And you're gonna be proud of it again." --Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/uUR8opuu1F — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) February 23, 2024

Furthermore, BNN Breaking reported that O'Donnell criticized the minimal attention given to this incident, particularly when compared to the media's scrutiny of Joe Biden's verbal mistakes. He said, “Imagine how many headlines there would be about that story if Joe Biden had said those exact words." He added, “Donald Trump gets to say we’re going to have very powerful crime and you’re going to be proud of it, and no one in the news media even notices.” President Biden and Donald are both known for their occasional verbal blunders, often making headlines.

Mary Trump Flags Stunning 'Freudian Slip' From Her Uncle https://t.co/LFc4GXlSDs — HuffPost Politics (@HuffPostPol) February 23, 2024

Their age and mental acuity have emerged as significant topics in the presidential campaign. In a recent development, former President Donald boasted about "acing" a supposedly challenging cognitive test, which he claimed included complex math problems. However, experts cited by Forbes have indicated that the test is quite simple, with a mock version featuring straightforward questions and no advanced math equations. This isn't the first instance of Donald bragging about passing cognitive tests, as he previously mentioned passing one with flying colors at a campaign event in Iowa in December 2023.

He further insisted that all presidential contenders should be obligated to undergo a cognitive examination, reiterating his belief that Biden would fail such a test. Moreover, during an interview in June 2020, Trump claimed that doctors were astonished by his passing of a cognitive test, stating that it was a rare occurrence. However, despite his assertions, White House officials opted not to disclose the results. Meanwhile, another contender for the Republican presidential nomination, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, echoed Trump's sentiments by endorsing mental capacity assessments for politicians aged 75 and above, a category that both Trump and Biden fall into.