Martha Stewart Once Showed Off Diddy's 'Party of the Century' in Resurfaced Blog: "I Attended..."

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual assault that some readers may find distressing.

Unexpectedly, Martha Stewart's 2009 blog article on Sean 'Diddy' Combs' extravagant 40th birthday party has returned to the public eye, but with a much less glitzy appearance. The serious charges against the hip-hop mogul have made what was once dubbed the 'party of the century' feel heavy. Stewart wrote a blog entry titled "Partying in Style with Sean 'Diddy' Combs" to express her delight about the occasion. She began, "Yesterday, Thursday, I attended what was being dubbed in the news as 'the party of the century.'"

I’m surprised this hasn’t been taken down yet…Partying in style with Sean 'Diddy' Combs - The Martha Stewart Blog https://t.co/Iwpprd8N60 — Margaret Miller (@Margare47823155) May 18, 2024

The renowned businesswoman shared all the details about the big celebration that happened in the Grand Ballroom at the Plaza Hotel in New York City. Event planner Bronson Van Wyck worked his magic and turned the place into what Stewart called a 'fantasy dreamland.' From Stewart's remarks to the pictures, it was clear how extravagant the celebration was. The ballroom was filled with white flowers, and, surprisingly, there was even a black horse. Numerous well-known figures from the entertainment industry were on the guest list, and Stewart made sure to bring up her conversations with Diddy, his sons, musician Nelly, and even Harvey Weinstein.

Why was Martha Stewart at P Diddy's White party? — Young Death (@yng_deth) October 22, 2024

However, how this star-studded gala is being viewed has significantly shifted in 2024. Serious federal charges against Diddy include sex trafficking by force, racketeering conspiracy, and prostitution transportation. Should he be found guilty, his sentence could be as much as 15 years or perhaps life in jail.

Look who it is. Yet another instance of Harvey & the Diddler carousing together…



Also, F•B•I informant Rev. Al jump scare! pic.twitter.com/weS9YAbBQM — ParaPower Mapping (@KlonnyPin_Gosch) October 25, 2024

Moreover, people are viewing Diddy's previous connections with other celebrities in a completely different light as a result of these serious charges. A 13-year-old was allegedly raped at an MTV Video Music Awards after-party as two celebrities looked on in a rather unsettling civil lawsuit. Diddy's legal team has categorically refuted every accusation of sexual abuse, even the ones that involve minors, made against him.

Sean "Diddy" Combs during 26th Annual One Hundred Black Men Benefit Gala at New York Hilton & Towers Grand Ballroom in New York City, New York, United States. (Cover Image Source: Photo by Brian Ach/ Getty Images)

Amid all this, some quite unsettling memories from his past have surfaced as a result of this escalating situation. In 2017, there was a particularly spooky scene from Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party. When asked what his final words would be during a game that appeared to be quite lighthearted, Diddy said right away, "I did it."

Many celebrities have distanced themselves from the troubled music mogul as a result of the probe. According to reports, Justin Bieber, who admired Diddy, is 'disgusted' by the grave accusations. According to a friend of Bieber's who spoke with Us Weekly, he's going through a difficult mental period dealing with what's going on with his former mentor and has been advised to stay away from anything related to Diddy.

50 Cent talks about why he doesn’t go to Diddy’s parties:



“N*gga hug you from the front and the back at the same time… f*ck you talkin about… this ain’t my kinda party” pic.twitter.com/SsjDQ2fy65 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) October 4, 2023

50 Cent, Diddy's longtime rival, has also taken notice of this situation and is producing a Netflix documentary about the allegations. 50 Cent defended his previous jabs at Diddy in a recent interview with People, saying, "It seems like I'm doing some extremely outrageous things, but I haven't. It's really me just saying what I've been saying for 10 years."

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673).