Marriage Marathon Men: Celebrities Who've Tied the Knot Way Too Many Times to Count

8 Famous Men Who Just Can't Stop Saying "I Do"

When it comes to walking down the aisle, some famous men have been there, done that, over and over again. From Hollywood heartthrobs to legendary entertainers, these men have racked up an impressive number of marriages and divorces. We're talking serial husband status - the kind that makes you go "Wait, he was married how many times?!" Whether it's clocking in at five trips down the aisle or an eye-popping eight, these celebrities have truly been married way more than you thought was humanly possible.

1. Nicolas Cage

Nicolas Cage has been married a whopping five times. First up was Patricia Arquette back in the '90s, but that crashed and burned after six years. Then he had a blink-and-you-missed-it marriage to Lisa Marie Presley that lasted all of three months. His third wife Alice Kim seemed to settle him down for a bit, but they split after 12 years. But Cage didn't stay single for long - he got hitched to makeup artist Erika Koike in 2019 only to get that annulled four days later! Now he's married again to a woman named Riko Shibata, as per People.

2. Gary Oldman

Gary Oldman has been down the aisle five times. The Oscar winner for playing Winston Churchill has had almost as many wives as Churchill had terms as Prime Minister. Oldman's ex-wife Lesley Manville said, "We have a child together, we're a very successful family who have...he's got a new wife, and we all get on." His second marriage to Uma Thurman was a "crazy love affair" that "needed to end" after just two years. A bitter divorce from his third wife Donya Fiorentino involved allegations of abuse. Wife number 4 Alex Edenborough cited the "big difference in our ages" as the reason for their split. But maybe the 5th time's the charm for Gary and his current wife Gisele Schmidt, as per Daily Star.

3. James Cameron

Movie director James Cameron has been married 5 times. First to Sharon Williams way back. Then he married producers Gale Anne Hurd and Kathryn Bigelow, but those marriages were short. His most famous wife was probably Linda Hamilton from Terminator. They married in 1997 but divorced after just 2 years. Linda got $50 million in the split. Now Cameron is married to Suzy Amis. She was an actress who had a small role in the movie Titanic. He met her on that film's set in the 1990s before finally marrying her in 2000, as per Hollywood Life.

4. Geraldo Rivera

Geraldo Rivera has tied the knot with five different women. But it seems like he finally found the one with his current wife Erica Michelle Levy. Rivera married his first wife, Linda Cobletz, in 1965 and divorced in 1969. He then wed Edith "Edie" Vonnegut, from 1971 until 1975. Once his marriage to Edith ended, he met his third wife, Sherryl Raymond. Through his third marriage to Raymond, Rivera had a son, Gabriel Miguel Rivera. After divorcing Raymond in 1984, Rivera married his fourth wife, Cynthia Cruickshank Dyer, from 1987 until 2000. Dyer is the mother of two of his daughters, Simone and Isabella. It wasn't until 2003 that Rivera married his current fifth wife, Erica Michelle Levy, as per MSN.

5. Kenny Rogers

Kenny Rogers also married 5 times. He even admitted, "Every woman I married, I really loved when I married her" but his music career was "like a mistress" that ruined those relationships. After short marriages to Janice Gordon, Jean Rogers, and Margo Anderson, he spent nearly 20 years with Marianne Gordon before splitting in 1993. His ex Gordon said despite his focus on her at first, "When he turned 50, I didn't have his full attention anymore." But Rogers found true love with his fifth wife Wanda Miller, gushing "She is my soul mate" and "She knows me better than anyone else."

6. Martin Scorsese

Legendary director Martin Scorsese has tied the knot five times. His exes read like a rom-com cast: his college sweetheart Laraine Marie Brennan, writer Julia Cameron (that was a blink-and-you-missed-it marriage), actress Isabella Rossellini, and producer Barbara De Fina who he made classics like Goodfellas. But it seems his 5th wife, Helen Morris, is the charm - they've been going strong for 25 years despite her battle with Parkinson's. Who knows, maybe Marty's next flick will be a romantic comedy based on his own adventures in love and divorce.

7. Billy Bob Thornton

Billy Bob Thornton has been married six times. The Arkansas native and Oscar winner has quite a romantic history. He was first hitched to Melissa Lee Gatlin in 1978 (they had a daughter, Amanda). Then came brief marriages to actresses Toni Lawrence and Cynda Williams in the 80s. Bob hit wife 4 with Pietra Dawn Cherniak in 1993 - they had two sons but split after claims of abuse. His most famous wife was definitely Angelina Jolie from 2000-2003. These days, the Goliath star has been married to Connie Angland since 2014, as per Hollywood Life.

8. Larry King

The legendary broadcaster Larry King tied the knot 8 times to 7 different women. His first marriage to his high school sweetheart in 1952 only lasted a year before getting annulled. Then he had several other very brief marriages in the 60s - one lasting just months. He adopted kids from a couple of his wives too. But his longest stretch was with Shawn Southwick from 1997 to 2019, though they split for a bit in 2010. In 2019, he filed the divorce papers but passed away 17 months later while the case was still pending, as per US Weekly.