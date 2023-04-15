Mark Wahlberg Returns to "Stop And Shop" Grocery Store Where He Worked as a Teen for Just $3.65 an Hour

Mark Wahlberg has earned his millions the hard way. Recently, he took to Instagram to post a series of reels introducing his first workplace. "All right. Right here is where the whole hustle started," Wahlberg began in the video, clad in a pink and black camo hoodie that he styled with black jeans and white sneakers. "1988 I was working at this Stop and Shop on Newport Ave. in Quincy, but it was over there, they moved the store," Wahlberg revealed, pointing to the opposite side of the road, from where the shop was moved. He returned to his roots in Massachusetts earlier this week and made a pit stop at Quincy's Stop and Shop, where he made his humble beginnings with just $3.65 an hour, decades before amassing his estimated $400 million fortune.

"Where it all started - my first job!" Wahlberg captioned his post, tagging Stop and Shop along with some of his other brands: Flecha Azul Tequila, Performance Inspired Nutrition, his sports performance brand Municipal, and Wahlburgers at Home, his family's brand of premium meats. These are all currently sold at this Stop and Shop outlet.

He continued in the video, "I was bagging groceries, $3.65 an hour while I was right up the street, getting my driver's ed, the same day I turned 17. I got my driver's license, I bought a Pontiac LeMans s**t box for $200 from Lappen's Auto Parts. We're gonna see if I can get my job back. Hey Paxton, ask Jeff, your dad if I can get my job back. All the best products for all the cool Stop and Shop customers. Remember, it started right here at Stop and Shop," Wahlberg said before entering the store.

In the other posted video, Wahlberg is seen interacting with several customers and giving hugs to several employees, one of whom says, "Putting some serious good in the world, this young man." Wahlberg is also seen taking selfies with a number of different employees and customers who are thrilled to see the Pain & Gain actor. He is then seen bagging customers' groceries inside the store while saying "Getting my job back." The actor shared another video from the store, where he's telling the employees that they need to get his Flecha Azul Tequila and Performance Inspired Nutrition products. Another product of his that the store does carry is the Wahlburgers at Home burger patties, a brand Walhberg owns with his brothers Paul Wahlberg and Donnie Wahlberg.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Astrid Stawiarz

He also holds up one of the Wahlburger's packages before seemingly speaking directly to his brother, Paul Wahlberg: "Paul Wahl, I told you, we need the Wahlburgers at Home. You didn't listen at first but now you understand why. People should have their Wahlburgers when and where they want, it's pretty amazing," he added. Mark later also stopped by another local supermarket where they also carry Wahlburgers meats, called Shaw's, which his mother called "Star Market."