Mark Ruffalo made headlines with his bold criticism of the tech giant and business mogul Elon Musk recently. Taking cue from the inconsistency in tapping the deep fakes over the internet, Ruffalo called out Musk's X, previously known as Twitter, for letting rumors spread across the world and not keeping an eye on it after he unwittingly shared fake AI photos of Trump with young girls on Epstein's plane.

Sorry Folks. Apparently these images are AI fakes. The fact Trump was on Epstein’s plane and what Epstein was up to is not. Be careful. Elon’s X and his allowing so much disinformation here is driving the value of his app down by 55%. https://t.co/1OIGUbXZWW https://t.co/8zNxzxl9lI — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 6, 2024

The Poor Things actor tweeted, "Sorry Folks. These images are AI fakes. The fact Trump was on Epstein’s plane and what Epstein was up to is not. Be careful. Elon’s X and his allowing so much disinformation here is driving the value of his app down by 55%." For context, Ruffalo's previous tweet was a comment despising the recent revelations of the infamous Epstein court files and Trump's association with the pedophile. It read, "Gross. #MAGA wants to paint everyone on those flights as pedophiles except the one guy who smiles in a group of young girls all headed to Epstein’s “Fantasy Island” with him. My bet is there are some decent Republicans left in America that may think this is going too far."

Gross. #MAGA wants to paint everyone on those flights as pedophiles except the one guy who smiles in a group of young girls all headed to Epstein’s “Fantasy Island” with him. My bet is there are some decent republicans left in America that may think this is going too far. https://t.co/e0IWT1lnCZ — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 5, 2024

As the actor expressed his disgust, he had shared the images of former POTUS Donald Trump with young girls, indicated to be minors posing with him on a flight destined for Epstein's island. However, further investigation revealed the images were fake and created by artificial intelligence. He also shared a link to a Business Insider article from October 2023, reporting that X had been experiencing a significant decline in value, losing nearly a million per day since Musk took over. Musk responded to the tweet, saying, "He's [Ruffalo is] not great at internalizing responsibility."

It's worth noting that Trump's name was previously redacted from court documents in a lawsuit against Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's former lover, and accomplice. However, Trump was not accused of any wrongdoing in connection to Epstein.

Donald Trump, who per flight records went on Epstein’s plane at least 7 times, lies on Truth Social and claims he was never on Epstein’s plane. pic.twitter.com/wGKj5dYMDi — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) January 9, 2024

Ruffalo's inadvertent sharing of AI-generated fake images involving former President Trump and the Epstein case underscores the heightened sensitivity surrounding such high-profile controversies and the risk of misinformation spreading rapidly. The actor has also joined other celebrities in calling for Trump's removal from office following the Capitol riot on January 6th, demonstrating his active involvement in political discussions.

Among the approximately 170 individuals mentioned in these unsealed documents, including Epstein's associates, victims, and other tangentially connected individuals, a not-so-surprising notable figure has been consistently discussed by media and legal experts as well–former President Trump. In fact, some have implied he could be 'Doe 174,' a person whose "association with Epstein and Maxwell has been widely reported in the media already, and his or her name came up during Maxwell's public criminal trial," according to Preska's list, as reported by Business Insider.

