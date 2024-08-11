Marjorie Taylor Greene's 8 Most Controversial Statements Ever

Here Are 8 Outrageous Statements By Marjorie Taylor Greene

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene quickly rose to prominence as a far-right icon. Greene has also become infamous for promoting conspiracy theories and embracing controversy with an unbothered attitude. Greene's unapologetically radical views have taken her from a fiery social media persona to a significant figure in the political world. Her transition has also been marked by a series of bold and provocative statements. From her controversial take on Monkeypox to her claims about global warming, these are some of Greene's most outrageous remarks.

1. Kamala Harris' Husband is 'Worth Less' Because He is White

In 2022, Kamala Harris was speaking about Hurricane Ian when she said, "It is our lowest-income communities and our communities of color that are most impacted by these extreme conditions and impacted by issues that are not of their own making. We have to address this in a way that is about giving resources based on equity," as reported by Newsweek. Her comments were criticized by Republicans, who argued that equity shouldn't be a factor in relief efforts. Greene slammed her and asked, "@KamalaHarris hurricanes do not target people based on the color of their skin. Hurricanes do not discriminate. And neither should the federal government give aid to people suffering from the devastation of Hurricane Ian. Is your husband's life worth less bc he's white?"

2. Joining the Military is Like Throwing Your Life Away

The Georgia Republican congresswoman once gave reasons why people should avoid joining the military. “I know a lot of young people don’t want to have anything to do with that. It’s like throwing your life away,” she said. She said this during her appearance on the podcast, The Great American Show. “Not to mention how they’ve been forced to take the vaccine and the ones that didn’t want to take it have been discharged. Who wants to be treated that way?” she added, as reported by the New York Post. She also claimed, “It’s a disaster from the top down and the bottom up."

3. How are Kids Getting Monkeypox if it is an STD?

In July 2022, Greene asked a question on X, formerly Twitter, about monkeypox. She posted a video featuring Rochelle Walensky, MD, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Her tweet read, “If monkeypox is a sexually transmitted disease, why are kids getting it?” as reported by Forbes. Monkeypox isn't classified as a sexually transmitted disease, even though its initial spread was notably high among men who had sex with men. The virus spreads through direct skin-to-skin contact with someone who is infected.

4. July 4 Shootings Were Intended to Pressure the GOP

On July 4, 2022, seven people were killed in a shooting at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois, and two police officers were shot in Philadelphia. Talking about this incident, Greene said, “Here’s what I have to say. I mean. Two shootings on July 4: one in a rich white neighborhood and the other at a fireworks display. It almost sounds like it’s designed to persuade Republicans to go along with more gun control. I mean, after all, we didn’t see that happen at all the pride parades in the month of June." She added, “But as soon as we hit the MAGA month, as soon as we hit the month that we’re all celebrating, loving our country, we have shootings on July 4. I mean, that’s ... oh, you know, that would sound like a conspiracy theory, right?” as reported by NBC News.

5. Global Warming is Beneficial

Greene once claimed that global warming is good for humanity. She said, "We have already warmed 1 degree Celsius and do you know what has happened since then? We have had more food grown since then, which feeds people." She continued, "We are producing fossil fuels. That keeps people's houses warm in the winter. That saves people's lives, people die in the cold. This Earth warming and carbon is actually healthy for us. It helps us to feed people, it helps keep people alive. The Earth is more green than it was years and years ago, and that is because of the Earth warming," as reported by Newsweek.

6. January 6 Capitol Attack Was Just a "Little Riot"

Greene called the January 6 Capitol attack a "little riot." She said, "The people that came, most of them that came to Washington, D.C., that day, were there to support President Trump. On one side of the Capitol, people were singing, they were praying. I mean it was, you know, amazing. Other side of the Capitol, yeah, there was a little riot going on." She also said "Approximately over 800 people went inside the Capitol, but there was a very small percent there in total that day, out of all the people that were there that actually did anything wrong. And they are being persecuted. It's a political witch hunt."

7. Walmart is Grooming Children With S*x Toys

Greene sparked a heated controversy by targeting Walmart, following complaints that people were finding sex toys displayed alongside children's toothbrushes in a Dalton store. She wrote, "Selling sex toys openly where children are exposed to them is wrong, inappropriate, immoral, indecent, perverted, shameful, and incredibly harmful to children. Why is Walmart participating in the grooming and sexualization of children?" She added, "I sincerely hope this is not common product placement in your stores and that the employees responsible will be reprimanded," as reported by Express.

8. Union Monument Honors Confederate Soldiers

Greene once seemed to struggle publicly with her state's civil war history. As reported by Raw Story, she said, "Tonight, I stopped at the Wilder Monument in Chickamauga, GA, which honors the Confederate soldiers of the Wilder Brigade. I will always defend our nation’s history!" The Wilder Brigade, a Union Army unit, battled the Confederates at the Battle of Chickamauga in September 1863. Greene also shared a video of herself climbing the 136 steps to reach the top of an 85-foot tower.