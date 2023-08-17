Marjorie Taylor Greene Expresses Her Wish To Serve As Donald Trump’s Running Mate

Even though Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., has only been in the House for two years, she has already shown interest in being Republican front-runner Donald Trump's running mate in his re-election campaign, per POLITICO.

In an interview with the Atlanta-Journal Constitution published on August 16, Greene mentioned Georgia Governor Brian Kemp's expected 2026 Senate run for office, and she didn't rule out running against him in the GOP primary for that election. “I haven’t made up my mind whether I will do that or not,” Greene said, per USA TODAY. “I have a lot of things to think about. Am I going to be a part of President Trump’s Cabinet if he wins? Is it possible that I’ll be VP?”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Anna Moneymaker

Greene, a fervent follower of the former president, stated that being asked to serve as Trump's running mate would be an “honor” and something she would “very, very heavily” consider. Greene may be on the Trump campaign's list of possible candidates, but that has not yet been confirmed. When Trump recommended that Greene run for the Senate at a rally in Waco, Texas, in April, she said she hadn't given the idea any attention, but “it was so nice of him to say.” Trump backed Greene quite ferociously, saying, “Marjorie Taylor Greene, you happen to be here. Would you like to run for the Senate? I will fight like hell for you, I tell you.”

Greene has also been a fervent supporter of the former president, backing him all along the criminal indictments he's been faced with. "Trump is joining some of the most incredible people in history being arrested today," she said during an interview back in April. "Nelson Mandela was arrested and served time in prison. Jesus — Jesus was arrested and murdered by the Roman government," per USA Today.

Trump, according to her, joins the group of those who have been detained and subjected to persecution by "radical, corrupt governments." She said she "can't believe it's happening," but that Greene will "always support him," since "he's done nothing wrong."



The conservative firebrand, who was recently expelled from the House Freedom Caucus after verbally attacking Representative Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), a former fellow Freedom Caucus member, on the House floor, has been toying with the idea of running for vice president for months, particularly after former President Trump urged her to run for Senate earlier this year.

“I will vote for that man if he is in jail…I am going to campaign all over my state, the state of Georgia, and I'm talking to everyone about electing him in 2024. We have to deliver Georgia for President Trump.”



Green's advocacy for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a Republican from California, and her efforts to have President Joe Biden and some of his senior administration officials impeached have also made their imprint on her time in Congress, per NBC News. Greene lambasted the Biden presidency for abusing his power, wanting him impeached for "endangering the security of the United States and thwarting the will of Congress."

