Marjorie Taylor Greene Blames Democrats for Assassination Attempt: "They Wanted Trump Gone"

Shortly after Donald Trump survived a shooting at a rally in Pennsylvania, top MAGA Republican allies of the ex-president banded together to lay blame against incumbent Joe Biden and the Democrats despite the shooter being a registered Republican. Top congressional leaders, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., Senate Majority Leader, Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and former House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., united in their condemnation of the assassination attempt, which left one Trump supporter dead and several others injured at the rally, NBC News reported.

Democrats wanted this to happen. They’ve wanted Trump gone for years and they’re prepared to do anything to make that happen.



Just this congress, Reps. Troy A. Carter Sr., Barbara Lee, Frederica Wilson, Yvette D. Clarke, Bonnie Watson Coleman, Jasmine Crockett, Joyce Beatty,… — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) July 13, 2024

However, MAGA conspiracy theorist, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and a few other members of her group exploited social media to spread false information and inflammatory claims. Greene, R-Ga., claimed Democrats "wanted this to happen." She wrote, "They’ve wanted Trump gone for years and they’re prepared to do anything to make that happen."

Pray for America.



The left wants a civil war.



They have been trying to start one for years.



These people are sick and evil.



All of us on the right want peace, security, equal justice, freedom, and prosperity for ALL Americans.



Trying times ahead.



Hold fast to your faith and… — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) July 14, 2024

She asserted that Democrats are 'flat out evil' in an X post. "We are in a battle between GOOD and EVIL. The Democrats are the party of pedophiles, murdering the innocent unborn, [inciting] violence, and bloody, meaningless, endless wars." Alluding to Trump's recent guilty verdict and claims of a 'rigged' trial, she stated, "They want to lock up their political opponents and terrorize innocent Americans who would tell the truth about it."

We are in a battle between GOOD and EVIL



The Democrats are the party of pedophiles, murdering the innocent unborn, violence, and bloody, meaningless, endless wars.



They want to lock up their political opponents, and terrorize innocent Americans who would tell the truth about… pic.twitter.com/FKQ4SWzs5s — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) July 14, 2024

Greene also attacked the media late July 13 night and then resumed her campaign early on July 14 morning. Additionally, she alleged that the 'Left' wants a 'civil war', as reported by Raw Story. In a tweet, she stressed, "Pray for America. The Left wants a civil war. They have been trying to start one for years. These people are sick and evil. All of us on the Right want peace, security, equal justice, freedom, and prosperity for ALL Americans. Trying times ahead. Hold fast to your faith and God."

“Today is not just some isolated incident,” Senator J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, a possible Trump VP candidate, similarly asserted. “The central premise of the Biden campaign is that President Donald Trump is an authoritarian fascist who must be stopped at all costs. That rhetoric led directly to President Trump’s attempted assassination.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Anna Moneymaker

Senator Rick Scott, R-Fla., a Trump ally, also claimed that Democrats' comparison between Trump and Hitler prompted the horrific act. “This isn’t some unfortunate incident. This was an assassination attempt by a madman inspired by the rhetoric of the radical Left.” For many political experts, this reaction from the Trump allies is distressful.

Trump Rally, Butler, Pennsylvania, USA 🇺🇸



6:30pm - July 13, 2024



Video captured shows former president trump sniper team engaging with shooter.



Second video shows suspected shooting downed on roof. pic.twitter.com/Oskwd9Nxor — Veiw News (@Veiw_News) July 14, 2024

Rich Luchette, a Democratic strategist, explained the dichotomy. “I’m really struck by the way Democratic elected officials are denouncing violence and urging calm, while Republicans like J.D. Vance are already blaming Democrats for the shooting even before we know anything about the motive of the shooter,” he said. “Remember, Hinckley shot Reagan because he was obsessed with Jodie Foster, not because of his politics. I think it says a lot and none of it’s very good, especially in this age of hyperpartisanship and misinformation.”