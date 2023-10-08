Mario Lopez Recalls His 'Awkward and Uncomfortable' Interview With Ben Affleck

The 49-year-old Mario Lopez was open and honest about an "oopsie" he made during an interview with Ben Affleck, calling the entire situation "uncomfortable" and promising to "never again" let it happen. In an interview with US Weekly, Lopez spoke up about his most embarrassing moments and most unforgettable experiences, saying it's been "a while" since he's been starstruck on a red carpet.

Lopez confessed to the outlet, "One time when I interviewed Ben Affleck for a movie … I didn’t want to do it because I wasn’t prepared,” he recalled. “And they said, ‘We don’t have anyone, you have to do it.’ I was like, ‘Oh, God.'" Despite Lopez's carefully crafted questions, Ben had no trouble figuring out what was happening. Lopez added, "He was looking at me [like], ‘You didn’t see this, you don’t know what you’re talking about'. He could see through me! And I’ll never forget that. And I was like, ‘Never again am I going to try to fake it.' I knew he knew and I … felt very awkward and uncomfortable there."

Lopez has been a staple of awards season as the host of programs like Extra and Access Hollywood, and one can always count on him to bring the party to the Golden Globes. He said, "I was trying to do shots with everyone and I ended up doing, my God … like, 20-something shots and it was bad. And it was on the cover of [The] New York Post or something, ‘Mario Lopez was doing double digits in shots.’ They were counting on the thing. It was crazy. I felt it the next day." Even though he wasn't the only guest, Mario seemed to let his guard down a little more than usual in his interviews that evening. He said, "I’ll never forget, by the time I interviewed Reese Witherspoon, I was already kind of slurry a little bit. But she was a sweetheart. … She was very cool with me, but everyone was like, ‘Oh damn, I better not do any more shots.'"

As his 50th birthday approaches on October 10, Mario Lopez reflected on his life in a recent interview. When asked about his feelings related to turning 50, he replied, "I feel good. It isn’t going to slow me down. It’s one of those birthdays where you’re like, “Whoa, it sounds old,” but it isn’t. If you make health a priority, there’s no reason why you can’t keep going another 50." When questioned about the secret to his glowing skin, Lopez replied, "I don’t have a special routine, but I use St. Ives Apricot Face Scrub. I like it because it’s grainy. It makes me feel like rocks are cleaning it." He also confessed that his family stands out in the list of things he's accomplished till now and that "a lot of things in life come and go, but having a great family is priceless."

