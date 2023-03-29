Mariah Carey Marks Her 54th Birthday With a Splash, Dives off Her Luxurious Yacht

Mariah Carey, the legendary singer and songwriter, turned 54 on March 27, and she extraordinarily celebrated the milestone. The iconic singer took a deep dive into the new chapter of her life by jumping off a yacht into the ocean. Carey shared a video of herself plunging into the ocean on Instagram, wearing a hot pink wetsuit with black paneling down the sides, and carrying a pair of black sunglasses outstretched in one of her hands. A mix of her 1997 single Honey played over the montage, and Carey captioned the post, "Celebratory splash at 3:27 on 3.27!" along with butterfly, champagne and ocean wave emojis, as per Hollywood Life.

The mother of two is a global superstar and a musical icon. She has been dominating the music industry for over three decades, and her fans, known as the Lambily, never fail to show her the love and admiration she deserves. The Lambily flooded her comments with birthday wishes, with one user writing, "Ur just THAT GIRL! So effortlessly! Happy Anniversary Mimi!," and another adding, "The grip on those sunglasses. Happy anniversary Queen!!"

Carey's ex-husband and the father of her children, Nick Cannon, wasn't as publicly vocal on Carey's birthday, but he recently gushed about his ex-wife to The Shade Room, declaring her "a gift from God." According to Vibe, Cannon reflected on their 8-year marriage, considering it to be a "fairytale." He spoke about how he was 12 years old with Mariah Carey pictures on his wall, and how she became his wife.

"And the fact that she’s the coolest person I ever met. She’s just always happy, always doing for others," he said. "No matter what’s happening in life. I’m like, ‘Wow, a person can really operate like that and don’t allow negative energy into [their] space.’ When I found out about how remarkable she was—that woman is not human. She’s a gift from God. I get a lot of this delightful disposition from her."

The day before her birthday, Carey shared another video on Instagram of herself walking down the tarmac of an airport in an all-black outfit. She wore a body-con minidress, sheer tights, knee-high platform leather boots and a shiny trench coat. She captioned the video as "Countdown to #327" As per Harper's Bazaar, she once again played one of her own singles over the clip: this time using her 2005 track, It's Like That. The lyrics appeared on the video, too, reading, "It's a special occasion / Mimi's emancipation."

Carey's longtime boyfriend and choreographer, Bryan Tanaka, also took to social media to wish her a happy anniversary. Tanaka, who began working with Carey in 2006, shared a throwback with the caption, “This is one of my favorite pictures. Ever. Happy Anniversary my Beautiful Queen. 🦋3/27🦋❤️”.