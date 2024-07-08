Margot Robbie Expecting Her First Child, Flaunts Baby Bump On Italian Vacation With Husband

Margot Robbie and her producer husband Tom Ackerley are expecting their first child together, according to multiple sources who have confirmed the news with People. However, the fiercely private couple are yet to announce the 'good news' themselves. However, pictures of the couple from their Italian vacation have gone viral where Robbie is seen flaunting her baby bump. As per Teen Vogue, the soon-to-be-parents were spotted at Lake Como on July 7th.

The pair exchanged vows in a secret ceremony in Australia's Byron Bay in December 2016. Before getting married, the couple kept their engagement a secret. Moreover, prior to working together on the production business LuckyChap, Robbi and Ackerley were friends. The four-person producing team also included Robbie's childhood friends Sophia Kerr and Josey McNamara. Robbi and her current husband got together in 2013 while Ackerley was working as the third assistant director on the Suite Française set in Belgium.

Robbie has also starred in a number of the company's motion pictures and television shows, such as I, Tonya, Birds of Prey, and the universally acclaimed Barbie. Last month in a rare interview with Sunday Times, Ackerley discussed the couple's dynamics, "We spend 24 hours a day together," he said. "It’s seamless. We don’t have a toggle on, toggle off. It’s all become one thing."

However, while discussing films, Robbie said, "Movies are a crazy business where you are selling something that isn't tangible, it's an idea. You have no idea how much it's going to make, who's going to see it, if they'll see it or how it will be received." The British producer also confessed during the interview that they fought only about one thing, he revealed that he 'feels like an honorary Aussie' and 'Margot feels like an honorary Brit' when they argue over biscuits – specifically on 'whether Tim Tams or Penguins are better.'

Over 25 Oscar nominations have come from their production firm, LuckyChap, and the couple recently launched a gin company called Papa Salt. As per Elle, talking about the latter, she said, "This feels a lot more straightforward, it's easier to predict things. You can lay this out on a spreadsheet in a way that you can't lay out a movie idea. Our passions are movies and drinks, and now we've ticked them both."

Robbie called her marriage 'fun' in an interview with Porter, "I’m a great advocate of doing business with your partner. Being married is actually the most fun ever, life got way more fun somehow." "I am so lucky," the Suicide Squad actress told E! News in January. "He likes being behind the camera. He's not fazed by any of this stuff." "He's just the best, it's so fun," she added. "I love the word 'normie,' yes, like all my friends, everyone's like, 'That's cool what you do but it's more fun just to hang out and talk about other stuff.' And you're like, 'I know.'"

"I was the ultimate single gal," she gushed about her husband while speaking to Vogue in May 2016, months before the couple tied the knot. "And then this crept up on me." "We were friends for so long," she noted. "I was always in love with him, but I thought, Oh, he would never love me back. Don’t make it weird, Margot. Don’t be stupid and tell him that you like him."