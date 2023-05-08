Margot Robbie Criticized by Celebrity Stylist Who Called Her the ‘Worst Dressed’ Actress in Hollywood

Margot Robbie, the Australian actress who rose to fame for her roles in films such as The Wolf of Wall Street and I, Tonya, has always been known for her unique sense of style. She has been praised by fashion critics for her bold fashion choices and has been considered a style icon by many. However in 2020, celebrity stylist Elliot Garnaut called her out as the "worst-dressed" Australian celebrity in Hollywood. This created a buzz in the entertainment industry, and many people wondered if Margot Robbie's fashion choices were really that bad.

Elliot Garnaut, who was a guest on an episode of The Lady Bunch, was asked by a fan about his pick for the worst-dressed Australian A-lister. After some contemplation, he pointed out Margot Robbie as his choice, as per Fandomwire. He went on to suggest that her own stylist might not be a fan of her fashion choices and even joked that "somebody at Chanel obviously hates her."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Christopher Polk

This criticism from Elliot Garnaut was unexpected, as Margot Robbie has always been known for her unique and bold fashion choices. Frequently commended for seamlessly switching between high-end glamour and relaxed casual attire, she has gained recognition as a fashion icon due to her passion for experimenting with diverse styles and trends. Robbie's love for fashion is apparent in her fashion choices.

The Suicide Squad actress has been spotted wearing vintage dresses, which she complements with understated accessories and a natural makeup look. Her fashion sense exudes a hint of nostalgia, setting her apart from others.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jon Kopaloff

Despite Elliot Garnaut's criticism, Margot Robbie's fashion choices have always been widely admired. As per Independent, her Bottega Veneta and Chanel looks have especially been a hit, with many fans describing this era of her glamorous looks as a "style overhaul." One of her outfits that got a lot of praise from fans and critics alike was her all green gown from Bottega Veneta's Resort 2023 collection that she wore to the Governor Awards in Los Angeles on November 19, 2022. More recently, Elle praised Robbie for the "Barbie-core" Prada ensemble that she wore with peep-toe Christian Louboutin mules, to promote her new film, Barbie, at CinemaCon in April 2023.

Robbie has been praised for her sartorial choices on the red carpet, her everyday life, and even in the roles she plays in her movies. In The Wolf of Wall Street, she played the role of Naomi Lapaglia, while in I, Tonya, she played the role of Tonya Harding, a figure skater. These roles have allowed Margot Robbie to experiment with different styles and trends.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ethan Miller

Margot Robbie's fashion choices may not be everyone's cup of tea, but they have always been unique and bold. Her love for fashion and her ability to experiment with different styles and trends have seen her stand out in the entertainment industry.

As an ambassador for Chanel, she is often seen wearing their iconic designs on the red carpet. Robbie's partnership with Chanel has helped her cement her position as a fashion icon. It is unlikely that Chanel holds any grudges against her, as she has been seen wearing their designs on numerous occasions.

While she may have been criticized by Elliot Garnaut as the "worst-dressed" Australian celebrity in Hollywood, her fans everywhere would beg to differ.