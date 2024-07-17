Man Claims He 'Prophesized' Trump's Assassination Months Before the Incident: "I Saw Trump Rising Up.."

A moment in history, the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, shook the country, including his family, peers, and political allies. Nobody could've predicted such an attempt on the former president's life. However, a man has now come forward claiming that he 'foresaw' the attack on the Republican front-runner precisely three months before the unfortunate incident occurred.

Pastor Brandon Biggs, a social media content creator, with over 141,000 subscribers on YouTube, sketched an eerily accurate account of Trump getting hit by a bullet right above his ear in a video posted on many online platforms. In the clip, he's been narrating the exact details of the ex-president's future killing attempt three months before it happened on July 13, 2024, per Newsweek.

In an interview with pastor and Christian author Steve Cioccolanti, Biggs prophesized, "I saw an attempt on his life. This bullet flew by his ear and it came so close to his head that it busted his eardrum. He fell to his knees during this time frame and he started worshipping the Lord. He got radically born again … I'm talking … people say he's saved now, but he comes really on fire for Jesus."

The Republican front-runner who's been campaigning for the November elections was shot by a 20-year-old "loner" gunman named Thomas Matthew Crooks. The 78-year-old was addressing the MAGA crowd in the town of Butler, Pennsylvania, one of the key states, when the young man, now dead, positioned himself on a rooftop barely 150 yards from the stage, as per BBC.

One bullet hit Trump's right ear which was soaked in blood that also ran towards his face. The Secret Service agents rushed to cover the ex-commander-in-chief from more harm when a second bullet was fired by Crooks, which (un)fortunately hit a man in the crowd, identified as firefighter Corey Comperatore, who was reportedly shielding his daughter from the attack.

Minutes later, the Secret Service sniper found the shooter and fired at him, blowing his head off his body. When the law enforcement officers reached the scene, he was found dead. Although the motive for the shooting is still unclear, the FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation) is currently investigating the matter and trying to figure out the failed attempt to assassinate the "future president" of the United States.

Meanwhile, in the 45-minute long interview, Biggs further said, "I saw Trump, I saw a red wave coming out of Michigan, and then I saw Oklahoma and there were embers of people, they had torches all throughout Oklahoma, and they were raising up these torches that looked like fire, bringing forth a new patriotism on the nation. It was being birthed and it just kept spreading all throughout America. I saw Trump rising up. The Lord told me, 'I am not done with America.' There is going to be a new wave of patriotism."

He also declared that President Joe Biden would eventually lose the elections in November. "I saw [Trump] winning the presidency. I saw Donald Trump praying in the Oval Office and he was weeping before the Lord with his hands on his head … and I could feel the presence of the Lord so strong on this."