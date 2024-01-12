In a bizarre and chilling twist of events, a 56-year-old man named Daniel John Valtier from El Paso, Texas, found himself in the custody of Miami Beach Police for stalking the international pop icon, Shakira, at her Miami Beach home. The twisted mystery, complete with Instagram posts, gifts, and a delusion claim of marriage, has left fans baffled and worried for the safety of the Grammy-winning artist.

The ordeal began when detectives, working on information provided by Shakira’s security director, found two recordings and several social media posts made by Valtier between December 30 and January 2. In these posts, Valtier asserted an alleged marriage to the Colombian singer and shared his wish to start a business together, expanding from trucking to garment manufacturing on a global scale.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by David Ramos

“Kids adopt them when I am married too Shakira she wants too be American like her father, and share the rest of her life with me, we will own a trucking business sing songs promote manage, and own a garment manufacturing corporation worldwide,” Valtier posted on his Instagram page, setting off alarm bells for the singer and her security team. As the obsession went on its peak, Valtier went beyond social media confessions of love. He sent packages to Shakira’s home containing wine bottles, chocolates, and toys, pushing the singer and her security team to issue warnings to stop such nuisance. Shakira herself shared deep concern over how Valtier found her personal information, including her address and the names of her family members. The situation escalated to a critical point on January 3 when Shakira’s security team discovered a post from Valtier suggesting he was en route to her Florida home. Which, they acted quickly and informed the official authorities.

Shakira’s alleged stalker in court👀🤦‍♂️| #ONLYinDADE



* 🗞️ A 56-year-old man was arrested by Miami Beach police yesterday for allegedly stalking Shakira. The person was identified as Daniel John Valtier of El Paso, Texas, and has been making odd claims about the pop singer on… pic.twitter.com/2nRwocsIZ9 — ONLY in DADE (@ONLYinDADE) January 9, 2024

Valtier, undisturbed by the warnings, reached Shakira’s residence in a taxi cab shortly before 1 a.m. on Monday. As per The Hill, the taxi driver informed that Valtier refused to pay the fare, claiming that the person at the pop star’s house was responsible for the payment. The Miami Beach Police came to the rescue apprehending Valtier and subsequently charging him with stalking.

The court proceedings, recorded on video, revealed the extent of Valtier’s delusion as he boldly declared, "She's my wife, I speak to her all the time," nudging the judge to express grave concerns regarding his mental state. In response to the possible threat posed by Valtier, the judge doubled his bond from $50,000 to $100,000, highlighting the need to protect Shakira and the community in the bigger picture. Valtier also faces additional charges for trying to defraud by hiring a vehicle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shakira (@shakira)

As per Marca, this disturbing episode takes an even darker turn when considering Valtier's criminal history, including charges for drugs, aggravated assault, and driving under the influence in 1988. A 2019 arrest for breaking only heightens the genuine risk he poses. As Shakira's admirers collectively exhale, grateful for her safety, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the price of fame and the lengths some individuals may go to blur the lines between fantasy and reality.

