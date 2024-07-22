Mama June’s Husband Justin Slams Her for Wanting to Renew Their Wedding Vows: “It's Embarrassing”

Mama June: Family Crisis, which aired last week, featured June Shannon, the family matriarch, surprising her husband Justin Stroud. The pair was accompanied by their granddaughter Kaitlyn and daughters, Lauryn and Jessica, as they went around the property to inspect the pool. Upon stepping outdoors, the family wondered why two ladies were standing nearby.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by June Shannon (@mamajune)

As reported by ET Online, Lauryn, 24, confused, asked her mom, "There are two other people back there." Shannon briefed that they were guests, but didn't elaborate. Her daughters initially believed their presence had something to do with their sister's recent death since Shannon had Anna's ashes in her hand. However, in a confessional, the mother of four revealed to producers, "Surprise, everyone! I planned a vow renewal for me and Justin. Today...needs to be amazing...good cake, these flowers...it's about to happen right now."

She explained to the family that the ceremony wasn't meant "to bless Anna," but rather for her to demonstrate to Justin "that no matter what day of the week it was, [she] would marry [him] over and over again." The revelation came after Shannon had led the family to Florida under the belief that they were dispersing Anna's cremains. Still bewildered, Stroud later admitted in his confessional that he and his wife needed a different instrument to solve their difficulties.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Desiree Navarro

He ranted, "Like what the hell is this? It is embarrassing. I am upset. I feel like I am not being listened to. When I asked June did she mean what she had said in her vows, I really meant that. You can not just stand up here and repeat it all over again and think that that means something. I want you to live it not just say it." Earlier in the season, Stroud had accused Shannon of not being there for him and never making any sacrifices. He went on to share that her actions made him feel less like a spouse and more like an assistant.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anna Cardwell (@annamarie35)

As per Entertainment Tonight, he yelled, "You do nothing. And you can't be against the one person that does the majority of s--t." Reflecting on the heated argument in her confessional, Shannon opined, "I am not gonna constantly sit here and make somebody stay. Like, he has packed his sh** before and I begged him not to walk out the door. But now he is still saying that he is unhappy, I wouldn't want to do that because I did that once before. And so I am okay saying, 'There's the door...go be somewhere where you are happy.'" After their daughter Anna passed away in December 2023, the couple's relationship became even more strained as the family dealt with the sorrow.