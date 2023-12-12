It's a heartbreaking time for Mama June's family as they lost a loved one to cancer. On December 10, the TLC star uploaded an agonizing video message in which she sobbed while detailing the circumstances surrounding the tragic death of her oldest daughter, Anna Cardwell, who passed away at the age of 29 peacefully at June's house late on December 9, following a 10-month-long gutwrenching fight with stage four cancer. Shortly after personally breaking the devastating news on Sunday, June, 44, posted a long video statement on TikTok, per The Sun.

Shaking as she spoke, a distraught June turned to face the camera, saying, "Hey y'all, I hate that I'm even making this post. The time has come. Anna passed away peacefully in my home at 11:12 p.m. last night. Actually, at 11 o'clock, but she was pronounced [dead] at 11:12. She died peacefully in my home with her sisters, with me with [June's husband] Justin, [Anna's boyfriend] Eldridge and her children- and other family members."

June further added, "She loved every one of ya'll. That b**** gave one hell of a fight for ten months. And she won her battle because she is no longer suffering," June continued, despite her eyes welling up, heartbroken but proud of her daughter's strength.

"She lived in my home [for] three weeks and one day. I'm glad that she felt comfortable, and I just wanna say, continue prayers for our family during this difficult time, and we will update ya'll. We are asking that no flowers be sent to the funeral home because we are going to be setting up some stuff for Kaitlyn and Kylee [Cardwell's two daughters] for their future like Anna wanted," the grieving mother told her fans. "Just know that she's up in heaven dancing because ya'll loved that," June said, concluding with, "We love you guys."

Cardwell, who starred in TLC's Toddlers & Tiaras and later in Here Comes Honey Boo Boo with her mother and sister Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, was given a stage 4 adrenal carcinoma diagnosis in January and was receiving treatment.

Mama June also posted a picture of her family on Instagram with a heartwarming caption, per PEOPLE. "With a breaking heart, we are announcing that @annamarie35 is no longer with us," she wrote, alongside an adorable snap of the family. "She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM."

"She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months she passed away with her family around her like she won’t and we will be updating y’all with more information as we get it today," Mama June continued. "We love y’all and continued prayers and thoughts for our family during this difficult time," she concluded.

