Malika Haqq Jokes Kris Jenner Could Be Her Surrogate After Jenner's Odd Pregnancy Remark

On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner said that, after having six children, she would gladly get pregnant again. During a conversation with daughter Khloé Kardashian, Malika Haqq, and Scott Disick, Jenner made the surprising remark as Haqq shared her desire to have a second kid. When Haqq initially brought up the idea of a sperm bank, Khloé suggested her brother Rob Kardashian as the donor.

As reported by People magazine, Jenner said during the episode, "I know what it must feel like to want a sibling for your baby because I always had that feeling deep down in my heart and my soul. And that's why I had six kids. You know, I mean, when I was — I had a baby at 23 and then every couple years I had a baby for a while and then I got married and had two more. So that was always my passion."

Khloé chimed, "She tried so many times," describing Jenner's desperation for Kendall and Kylie. Subsequently, Jenner argued, "I would be pregnant right now if I could. I just can't." Khloe interjected, "You know you can. You know your uterus doesn't age. So you're good if you wanna carry her baby." Haqq offered Jenner the opportunity to be her surrogate, but she declined.

Reflecting on their conversation, Jenner in her confessional, added, "I had Kendall when I was 40. And I really wanted Kendall to have a sibling that was closer in age to her. So I had Kylie when I was 41. And it wasn't easy. I got terrible gestational diabetes when I was pregnant with Kylie. And with Kendall, I remember having a miscarriage right before, so I was nervous the whole time. I get Malika's desire to have another baby and have a sibling for Ace, who's also my godson...so I love him madly. I really think whatever she decides is going to be the right decision for her."

As a clip of the same went viral online, viewers had some insightful things to say about the momager. A user joked, "Just threw up in my mouth. If age had not already done so, I would advocate her as a prime candidate for sterilization." Another added, "We need a law that prevents Kardashians from reproducing. Reality TV is destroying society." Meanwhile, a user pointed out, "Kris Kardashian aka Kris Jenner says if I could, I would want to get pregnant again. She gets the opportunity and then she says no, no, thank you." In a similar vein, a netizen deemed her 'selfish'. They opined, "These folks are remarkably selfish. Not shocking. She’ll be 80 when the kid is in middle school and the kid will be orphaned before graduating high school. Lovely."