Celebrity Makeup Artist Samer Khouzami Slammed for Posting ‘Fake’ Makeover Pictures of Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner recently drew flak for heavily filtering her makeover looks on Instagram. The 67-year-old even shared a flawless clip via her celebrated makeup artist, Samer Khouzami. However, fans mistook the glam clip for an A.I.-generated video effect, and despite receiving backlash, Khouzami uploaded some more pictures from the makeover session. "Today’s Glam @krisjenner," he captioned the series of photos flaunting The Kardashians star’s "youthful glow".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samer Khouzami (@samerkhouzami)

Also Read: Kris Jenner’s ‘Ridiculous’ Heavily Filtered Video Causes Commotion Among Her Fans: 'Seems Like AI'

As per Page Six, fans instantly took to the comments section to complain about the unrealistic beauty standards projected by the makeup artist and also subjected Jenner to age-shaming. They pointed out that the KUWTK alum looked photoshopped with no wrinkles, no pores, and sparkly eyes. “Is this Photoshop I don’t understand. It looks so fake,” one Instagram fan commented. “As a professional makeup artist, I find it disheartening that you have to put a filter on her,” another makeup expert added, “If this is her people telling you that you can’t post it unless it’s filtered, shame on them". A third fan wrote, “At what point will this family stop putting these insane expectations on themselves and their fans? Let’s do better! #nofilterneeded.” “A filter on top of a filter!!!” a fourth fan said. “This is insulting for a makeup artist to post this trash,” another fifth fan jabbed. The sixth fan lectured about aging gracefully, "This is so scary. Is there a filter or did you do what you do to really old ladies and make her look completely different than who she is? You are a master makeup artist for sure. But wow, this is not helpful for women to be seeking to look 30 years younger than they are. It’s disrespectful to the process of aging. We can age gracefully, but this is insane. Not helpful and not healthy."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samer Khouzami (@samerkhouzami)

Meanwhile, other fans gushed over the new look, “Y’all it’s Samer! I think what we’re seeing here is the work of a master makeup artist and good lighting. Also btw she’s never looked better,” one fan defended the makeup artist. “Why were ppl complaining about filters? I don’t see any. She looks stunning,” a second fan agreed. “Omgg she looks 30 years younger, you are the best in the world @samerkhouzami,” a third admirer wrote. The momager has previously been criticized for using fake filters to enhance her public image on social media. In April, Jenner was accused of aesthetically editing a selfie while posing with her daughter Khloé Kardashian; they both appeared beautifully smooth-skinned.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

Also Read: Kris Jenner Allegedly Used Her Daughter Kourtney Kardashian and Her Ex Scott Disick for Ratings

Jenner was even compared to Liza Minnelli, Michael Jackson, James Charles, and her ex, Caitlyn Jenner, by the viewers after the new season of The Kardashians premiered in May. The Kardashian-Jenner clan has been continuously called out by their fans for heavily editing their photos and videos while projecting flawless skin. Kourtney Kardashian was roasted for enlarging her bottom in a “belfie” in January 2022. Beauty mogul, Kylie Jenner had faced backlash for editing her Halloween photo shoot last year. And Kim Kardashian was called out for altering a SKIMS promotional picture that showcased a missing finger.

More from Inquisitr

The Bond Between Kris Jenner and Her Sister Isn’t as Strong as the One She Has With Her Daughters

Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori Not Just Resembles Kim Kardashian, but Also Has Similar Family Life