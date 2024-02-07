Majorie Taylor Greene Criticizes President Joe Biden's 'Lack of Focus' on Social Media

United States Representative Majorie Taylor Greene had some sound advice for President Joe Biden over his social media updates. The Biden administration recently tweeted about creating convenient flight plans for US citizens. "You ought to be able to fly with your child – and sit next to them – without paying an additional fee. It's time all airlines offered fee-free family seating," the Democratic leader wrote in a post to X, formerly known as Twitter. Which instantly prompted backlash from Greene, she tweeted, "What's next? Joe Biden using his power as president to demand kids eat free at all restaurants too? Why don't you do your job and Close The Border instead of pandering for votes!!!" she wrote.

As per Newsweek, the majority of X users disapproved of the social media post and insisted that the southern border be secured right now in light of unprecedented migrant arrivals. Greene directed her ire with another post, "Take the POTUS social media accounts away from the 20-year-olds that don't understand Anything about business! Lord help us!!" "I love Big Government and even I think this is stupid," attorney Joel Fleming wrote in disapproval. "Unserious proposal from a desperate president. It'd be helpful to have a credible small government party to oppose creeping statism from the left," Stephen Haynes, the editor and CEO of The Dispatch argued.

"Right, b/c this is what's really driving inflation and creating a cost-of-living crisis, not the ~80% increase in the cost of homeownership since Jan '21...," economist E.J. Antoni wrote. However, a few of the users praised Biden for the economic strategy saying, "Yes. Families should be protected from being forced to pay a sky-high fee just to sit together during a flight. That is why I am working hard to include my Families Fly Together Act in the FAA Reauthorization bill," Senator Ed Markey, a Massachusetts Democrat wrote. "People saying this is an out-of-touch boutique issue are more out of touch than Biden here. Any time this comes up in the meat world almost everybody thinks this is an especially bad nickel-and-dime (and airline fees in general annoy people)," Will Truman, editor-in-chief of Ordinary Times magazine said.

“Have you ever bought tickets for a big game based on one price, but then noticed it ticked up at checkout due to hidden fees?” the President discussed in another post. “Economists call that ‘drip pricing’ and companies use it to rip you off. Under my Administration, we’re putting an end to those hidden junk fees.” As per Rolling Stone, the White House unveiled plans in October to do away with garbage fees and give customers in a variety of businesses more cost transparency. A suggested law included in the initiative would prohibit businesses from "charging hidden and misleading fees" and mandate that they display the entire cost of a product, fare, or ticket upfront. By suggesting a new "rule that would end excessive overdraft fees" by banks and other financial organizations, Biden went one step further last month.