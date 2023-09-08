‘The View’ Fans Fume as Major Schedule Change Leaves Them Unable to Watch the New Season

The return of Season 27 of The View brought a mixed wave of excitement and frustration for fans of the well-known morning talk show. While fans eagerly welcomed back the show’s beloved anchors, some were left disappointed by recent scheduling changes that prevented them from watching their favorite show as they used to.

Image Source: Instagram | Photo by ABC/ Jeff Lipsky

The official The View Instagram account posted a video of the show’s moderators backstage, expressing their excitement and enthusiasm for the upcoming season. Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, and Joy Behar all shared their thoughts about being back on-air for the season premiere. Unfortunately, Whoopi Goldberg couldn't take part in the premiere as she tested positive for Covid-19.

Fans and followers in the comments section of the recent post warmly greeted the hosts, expressing their appreciation about the new upcoming Season 27. However, amid the excitement, some fans took the opportunity to voice their frustration over a major schedule change that has interrupted their viewing experience.

As per The Sun sources, One follower commented, "Can't watch you live because Disney pulled ABC from Spectrum, but watched yesterday's show on Hulu today! Great show! Welcome back!" Another follower complained, "Spectrum Cable in NYC has blocked all Disney Channels. Therefore, I can no longer view anything on WABC 7." As per The Verge, Disney blocked access to its channels, including ABC, for Charter’s Spectrum service which has nearly 15 million subscribers. Charter reportedly said that Disney is “demanding an excessive increase” in fees and wants to force customers to “pay for channels you may not want.”

The brand new season of The View is coming with more than just a schedule change; it also introduced revamped opening credits that accumulated stamps of approval from dedicated fans of the talk show. The opening credits featured each host introduced with a dominant gold color scheme throughout the credits. Each host had their solo title card, along with a portrait photo of them on The View set in all-black attire. The opening credits also comprise clips of the hosts smiling during a photo shoot against a gold backdrop and posing together as a group.

Apart from the frustration and discontent caused by scheduling changes, fans of The View continue to cherish the show’s evolution, including its refreshed perspectives in the opening credits. The hosts, prominently known for their candid discussions and diverse perspectives, remain at the heart of the show’s evergreen popularity as it embarks on its 27th season.

"Welcome back. Just want to say, don’t know what she is doing- Ana is looking amazing. Hope you read this one," one fan commented. Another follower posted, "Happy……..you are back. I look forward to watching your show every morning in Los Angeles." A third follower said, "Welcome back beautiful ladies! Missed you all and so happy to watch you in this brand-new season! Congratulations on the 27th season!" Another stated," Missed you guys. So happy you’re back. Give ‘em hell!"

As fans eagerly anticipate more lively debates, engaging interviews, and thought-provoking discussions on The View, they hope that solutions can be found to address the scheduling challenges that have left some of them unable to watch their favorite morning show live. In the world of television, change is inevitable, but the enduring support of dedicated viewers remains a testament to the show's enduring appeal.

