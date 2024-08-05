MAGA Romance Novels Exist and They're Exactly as Weird as You'd Imagine

There's not one, but two romance novels themed around the MAGA narrative and the literary world has since tried its best to come to terms with them. The literary genre that goes beyond the imaginations of political commentators and Donald Trump critics is authored by Liberty Adams. The strangely unique romance novels that are dubbed the "MAGA Hat Romance" novels had their first launch in the book titled Ladies First back in 2020 as reported by Dallas Observer.

It isn't surprising that the book holds only 1.27 stars on Goodreads with reviews loathing the content. The gist of the book is equally hilarious. The description reads, "When patriot Mike rescues feminist Ricki from a post-Trump rally riot, the clash of opposites sets off sparks between them. But the gentleman giant refuses to leave the side of the spunky half-pint until he and his pickup truck deliver her home, safe and sound." Adding to the predictable twist it further read, "Ricki attends the rally to scoop the racism of the Trump crowd in a blog post. But she’s forced to spin a false narrative when her mistaken assumptions fail to materialize." The romance novel explores the contested grounds of the political leanings of the protagonists.

"When Ricki’s lies get Mike doxxed, and his construction worksite becomes the target of anti-fascist thugs, his righteous anger forces her to reckon with the truth. Ricki wants to fix the damage and regain Mike’s trust. But that means facing the wrath of the liberal mobs. Will Ricki find the courage to leave the left for a lifetime of old-fashioned true love?" the gist concluded giving a brief insight into the story. The second in the series is titled Justice For Mary Beth which was published in 2021 and is called the third book in the series. The second book in the series is out of the picture and nobody questioned the absence of it.

The fact that MAGA smut exists actually makes me want to vomit.



I'm sure "good old fashioned" love as mentioned in Ladies First is just sexism.



No wonder Liberty Adams doesnt use their face holy shit. pic.twitter.com/RhsMda1pPk — 🏳️‍⚧️Iridescent, M.S.Ed. (@iridescentUwU) April 8, 2022

The gist of the second book by Adams is equally "pathetic" as the reviewers called it a joke on the face of it. The gist of the second book goes on like this, "Mary Beth Halloran, real estate developer and Trump volunteer, is on the verge of making her dreams come a meeting with President Trump and, crossed fingers, a career with the Trump organization." The book with an improved rating of 2.07 stars revolves around "Justice and his father" who "worked hard to make good on the first Justice Journey's debt. Justice won’t give up his heritage, or the rights to the water that gushes from the spring above his house."

I recommend a lot of books. However, this is NOT a recommendation. I feel like it’s more a duty to warn.

I read it so you didn’t have to. And yes, I think you all owe me now. 😂🤣😂



I read the MAGA book. Okay, I tried.



Ladies First by Liberty Adams was dreadful.



⬇️⬇️⬇️ CON’T — Jade 🇺🇸 🐈 (@_Jaded_Nurse) March 22, 2022

Reviewers rebuked it as "one of the most hilarious reads." Reader Erik Burke wrote, "One of the most hilarious reads I've ever experienced in my life. I don't even know where to begin with this one. The writing and grammar are certainly better than in Ladies First or Almost a Family. Unfortunately, like Almost A Family, Justice for Mary Beth is heavily padded and entire paragraphs are recycled several times in order to bump up the length of the novel." Another reader, Dollum wrote, "Target audience prefers to burn books not read them." Zach Olson reviewed, "BWAHAHAHA! This is the most pathetic thing to happen to MAGA since "Let's Go Brandon." Just awful.