MAGA Mom Reveals Donald Trump's Election Win Was 'Better Than The Birth' of Her Kids

Supporters packed into the Donald Trump election watch party in Palm Beach, Florida, waiting eagerly for the results. The air was heavy with energy. The night felt 'better than the birth' of her children, said 47-year-old mother of three, Carla Martin. Even though she was kidding, there was some truth to it. Martin was out there dancing and enjoying the scene while surrounded by American flags and people sporting red MAGA caps.

The enthusiasm of many Trump fans was shown by Mike Cordeiro, a Florida small business owner. He remarked, "It's amazing," as the victory completely changed the trajectory of American politics. His enthusiasm perfectly expressed the emotions of many conservatives who saw Trump's victory as their opportunity to significantly impact the nation. It wasn't simply politics for some. Republican college student Reagan Faulkner discussed feeling liberated. She compared it to a scene in Home Alone where terror simply vanishes, saying, "I think that's the overwhelming feeling that conservatives have," according to the New York Times.

After Trump's victory speech in Mar A Lago last night...those gathered with him spontaneously erupted in song...to praise our God.



"O how great thou art.."



"Blessed is the Nation whose God is the Lord" Psalm 33 pic.twitter.com/y44zbsp7O2 — Catholics for Catholics 🇺🇲 (@CforCatholics) November 6, 2024

People, however, were affected by the election outcomes in various ways. Georgia utility worker Bill Womack stated clearly that he believed Trump's promises. "He's going to start drilling, drilling, drilling. Prices are going to drop — on food, on everything," Womack predicted with characteristic enthusiasm. Religious communities also celebrated the win. On Fox News, Ainsley Earhardt talked about the spiritual side of things. She mentioned viral videos where Trump supporters were singing hymns and pointed out how big of a deal the abortion issue was for evangelical voters.

Thank you God, for saving President Trump, so he could then save our beloved Republic, and allowing us to be again One Nation under you God!🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/xIm8GQ9yae — 🇺🇸Roger Bernards🍊 (@RogerBernards) November 6, 2024

Ronnie Graham, a business broker from North Carolina, saw divine intervention in Trump's victory. "I believe that God has saved him and saved his life, spared his life so he can help bring back our republic," Graham declared, reflecting the deep spiritual conviction among some supporters. Yet, the victory was not without complexity. Some supporters acknowledged Trump's controversial past while maintaining their belief in his potential. Chuck Seger from Maine candidly admitted, "He said a few things that were pretty ridiculous, but I'm OK with it. The world needs to be woken up."

Hey, my prediction about Kamala losing the election was right on the mark!



Trump WON! 🙏🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/DJlAMFCPg5 — 🕊 𝓐𝓷𝓷 𝓲𝓼 𝓡𝓲𝓰𝓱𝓽 🕊 𝐗𝐋𝐕 (@Ann_Lilyflower) November 10, 2024

Interesting findings about voters' expectations and feelings were also revealed by polling data. The majority of Trump and Harris supporters believed their candidate would win initially; approximately 76% of Trump supporters and 74% of Harris backers were fairly certain that their candidate would win. However, feelings were all over the place after the election. 72% of Trump supporters expressed relief, while 69% expressed happiness. The majority of Harris voters were depressed, with 73% feeling hopeless and 62% concerned about the future, according to YouGov.

Trump's victory was largely due to economic factors. A huge 74% of Americans said the economy and inflation were big factors in the election. The second biggest reason, for 65% of people, was immigration. Interestingly, voters were considering more than simply policies. For many, Trump was more than simply another politician. Many saw him as a voice for people who felt excluded by the established political system and a symbol of change in their eyes.