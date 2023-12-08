Macaulay Culkin Recreates Famous ‘Home Alone’ Scene After Receiving His Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

In a heartwarming ceremony on December 1, Hollywood honored Macaulay Culkin, the beloved star of the iconic Christmas classics, Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, with his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Culkin's family had a proud day as it was declared that the day be known as "Macaulay Culkin Day" in Hollywood, per MARCA.

Culkin's portrayal of the mischievous Kevin McCallister, accidentally left behind during a family vacation and forced to fend off burglars using ingenious traps, left an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences worldwide. Steve Nissen, President and CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, shared the impact of the Home Alone series on the audience. A special moment took place when Catherine O'Hara, who played Kevin's mother in the movies, delivered a heartfelt speech upon Culkin's success.

She said, "Home Alone was, is, and always will be a beloved global sensation." O'Hara, in her speech, spoke about Culkin in a manner only a mother, whether real or fictional, could. Referencing the timeless appeal of Home Alone, she remarked, "The reason families all over the world can't let a year go by without watching and loving Home Alone together is because of Culkin. It is Macaulay's perfect performance as Kevin McAllister that gave us that little every boy on an extraordinary adventure." As Culkin wiped away tears, she added, "I know you worked really hard, but you made acting look like the most natural thing in the world to do. Thank you for including me, your fake mom who left you home alone not once, but twice, to share in this happy occasion. I'm so proud of you." Culkin, visibly moved by O'Hara's touching words, shed tears of emotion.

God, this makes my heart happy 🥹

In an unintentional recreation of a wholesome Home Alone moment, O'Hara, along with Natasha Lyonne, co-star of the 2003 film Party Monster, expressed their pride and admiration for Culkin. Lyonne recalled the immediate friendship they formed, citing an "unspoken bond between child actors who make it out alive," as she began by saying, “Mac, I’m so proud of you.” The emotional depth of the event continued as Culkin took a moment during the photo session to express gratitude to O'Hara, saying, “Thank you, Mom.” Clearly proud and excited to receive this honor, he extended appreciation to O'Hara and Lyonne for their kind words and stories.

