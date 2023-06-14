Love Island's Molly Becomes Instant Internet Meme With Epic Facial Expression as Charlotte Chooses Zachariah

Molly Marsh's response to bombshell Charlotte Sumner choosing to date Zachariah Noble on the June 13 episode of Love Island has viewers in fits of laughter. As reported by Daily Mail, the islanders were informed that there would be a recoupling in which the men would select the women, and the two who were not selected would be up for elimination. Charlotte Sumner and Leah Taylor, however, were informed that they could pick two boys first, keeping them both safe.

Molly’s face after Zachariah got picked and Ruchee laughing is insane 😭😭😭 #loveisland pic.twitter.com/2GDsab0kZd — SP🇸🇱 (@septimusajprime) June 13, 2023

Taylor went with Tyrique Hyde, while Sumner went with Zachariah Noble despite the fact that he and Marsh had a really steamy moment in the episode earlier. Marsh displayed strong disbelief when Sumner announced her choice, and her reaction even made it to meme formats! Fellow contestant Ruchee Gurung was seen attempting to contain her amusement at the actress' response.

Twitter users really had a good time with the reaction. One Twitter user shared a picture of Molly along with a previous meme template, captioning the tweet, "Molly trying her best to become a reaction pic she is literally a theatre actress!" Another Twitter user wrote, "Molly’s reaction to Charlotte picking Zach was not giving what she thought it was giving." Some users even pointed out Gurung's reaction to Marsh's facial expressions.

First Look: Catherine is shook when Zachariah kisses Molly!



The reactions are real when Zachariah kisses Molly in the Challenge, leaving Catherine feeling disrespected 🙃#LoveIsland returns tonight at 9pm. — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 11, 2023

As reported by Mirror, it seemed Molly Marsh was prepared to move on after days of tension between the Noble, herself, and her match Mitchell Taylor. Mitchel had previously instructed his partner not to speak to him. It appeared as though Marsh and Noble were going to be successful after they had a passionate kiss after having a private conversation.

Earlier in the episode, Marsh and Noble exchanged a passionate kiss, and Love Island viewers were left less than satisfied, with Marsh admitting that "watching was difficult" after spotting Noble being courted by new bombshells Leah Taylor and Charlotte Sumner.

Molly trying to get zach and Mitchells attention after the dates 💀: #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/3NQsN5kKI6 — ♍️ (@cathxrin9) June 12, 2023

Noble then reassured her by saying, "I think over these last few days, I've genuinely enjoyed this. I'm glad I've got you up here, this is nice." After going in for a kiss, he went on to add, "I think it's been a long time coming. Definitely something I could get used to though." The other islanders, including Mitchell Taylor and Noble's match, Catherine, watched from the garden, as the couple went for a second round.

The panic on Molly’s face when the bombshells said their favourite date was Zachaliar 😭 #loveisland pic.twitter.com/TwSuoH2m1d — ℌ𝔢𝔡𝔶𝔢𝔥 💚 🤍 ♥️ (@Hed_F1) June 13, 2023

Marsh's reaction, therefore, was to be expected. Despite telling Sumner that Marsh was his top choice, Noble was unable to choose her in the latest episode. Then, despite their recent conflict, Mitchel Taylor made the decision to remain with Marsh, protecting her from being expelled from the villa.