'Love Island' Star Danica Taylor Lives it Up on £480 Per Night Luxury Holiday in the Bahamas

"Love Island" star Danica Taylor is living her best life on a luxury holiday in the Bahamas, where she is staying at the Baha Mar Hotel in Nassau, costing upwards of £480 a night. The TV star, who rose to fame on the ITV2 dating show last year, has been sharing stunning photos and videos of her sun-soaked trip with her followers on Instagram.

One of the highlights of her trip was a visit to the famous Pig Beach in the Bahamas. Danica donned a white bikini and got up close and personal with the pigs native to the island, even holding up a piglet for her followers to see. The crystal blue waters and white sand beaches were also a sight to behold, as Danica teased her followers with breathtaking snaps of the ocean and a boat ride back to her hotel.

The reality TV star also enjoyed some cocktails from inside a pineapple and posed with a group of fellow Instagram influencers. She even danced on the balcony of a lifeguard's tower in a yellow skirt and blue bikini top, looking like the ultimate beach babe.

This comes after the TV star celebrated her birthday and shared a series of snaps on Instagram. Danica flaunted her stunning figure in a series of jaw-dropping photos taken with a sprinkle-covered cake. She looked beautiful in white lace suspenders and heels, pairing them with matching white shorts and a top set.

Accessorizing with pearls, the brunette beauty let her luscious tresses cascade down and kept her makeup minimal with pink lipstick. In one of the snaps, Danica is sticking out her tongue cheekily while holding the cake, while in another, she is seen relaxing in a bubbly bathtub. She captioned the Instagram snaps as "Last ones before the next shoot." Danica's fans flocked to her comment section, showering her with compliments, as per The Sun.

Danica's luxurious holiday to the Bahamas is the talk of the town, and her stunning photos have garnered a lot of attention. Her luxurious holiday to the Bahamas seems like a dream come true. From swimming with the famous pigs to relaxing on the white-sand beaches and enjoying tropical drinks, it's clear that the "Love Island" star is living her best life. Despite failing to find love on the show, Danica has clearly found plenty of happiness and adventure on this trip. Her stunning photos and videos are sure to inspire envy among her fans and followers, who will no doubt be eagerly awaiting her next travel update. For now, it seems that Danica is content to soak up the sun and enjoy all the incredible experiences that the Bahamas have to offer.