'Love Is Blind' Star Jessica Batten Welcomes First Baby with Husband

Jessica Batten and Dr. Benjamin McGrath welcomed their first child on June 9. Nearly a week later, on June 17, Batten, 38, and McGrath, 36, announced that they were the joyful parents of a baby boy named Dax on Instagram.

The happy couple cuddled the infant in the photos shared on the social media platform before presenting him to his older brothers, Poppy, 7, and Ethan, 6. McGrath's older children are shared with a former spouse. The reality star captioned the slideshow of images of her family with the newborn as "Meet Dax." In addition, she added "June 9, 2023," indicating the birthdate of her son.

According to US Weekly, the "Love Is Blind" season one alum announced her pregnancy on social media for the first time in January. Along with pictures from a pregnancy shoot, Batten posted on Instagram, "New Year, Same Me, New Mom!" adding, "Sending the best wishes and blessings your way in 2023. We're excited and humbled to share we will welcome our baby into the world and into our growing family in early June Ahh!!!" In the comments section of his wife's post, McGrath gushed, "Ahhh!! love you! You're the cutest little" followed by an emoji of a pregnant woman.

In July 2020, the Netflix celebrity confirmed her love for McGrath. The following year, Batten recalled the incident to Refinery29. "He actually contacted me on Instagram, and at the time, Instagram was such a tough place for me to go, so I had handed it off to a good girlfriend of mine," she said.

She continued by calling her relationship with McGrath "really amazing," gushing that "the rest [was] history" once their romance began. McGrath and the wellness influencer Batten got engaged in September 2021 after dating for more than a year. The following summer, they exchanged vows in private. Along with pictures from the special day, Batten captioned an Instagram post with "8.24.22 Mr. & Mrs."

The proposal in 2021 left Batten "totally overwhelmed," she admitted to People. The 38-year-old continued, "I don't think it has quite sunk in, but I'm definitely floating somewhere on cloud nine," adding, "It's been really, really exciting!" Batten captioned a video of their wedding that September with "The genuine happiness that comes through here I have truly never seen of myself." "I am so thankful and overjoyed to call @doctor.ben_ my husband and I'm in love with this new chapter of life."

The reality TV star was open about being the stepmother to McGrath's kids before giving birth, and she knew that she intended to keep growing her blended family. "We want to have more kids, for sure," she exclusively said to US Weekly in December 2021. "I've got some eggs in the bank, so hopefully we'll be able to do that."

"Love Is Blind's" first season, which premiered in February 2020, introduced viewers to Batten. She got engaged to Mark Cuevas in the pods, but during the dramatic conclusion, she left him at the altar.

