Looking Back at King Charles III’s Coronation: 5 Significant Moments You May Have Missed

5 Key Moments From King Charles III's Coronation

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Danny Lawson

Millions of people in the United Kingdom and around the Commonwealth celebrated the crowning of King Charles III. The momentous occasion took place at the iconic Westminster Abbey, making him the 40th king since 1066. Queen Camilla Parker Bowles was also crowned alongside him as per Charles' wishes, adding to the grandeur of the occasion. But even though the coronation was covered exhaustively by both print and electronic media, here are few major instances from the event that may have gone unnoticed.

1. Several Protesters Were Taken Into Custody

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Rob Pinney

According to BBC, several individuals, including the head of a prominent anti-monarchy group, were arrested during the King's coronation. Their placards were confiscated several hours before the ceremony commenced. Commander Karen Findlay, said, "Protest is lawful but it can be disruptive." However, the anti-monarchy group Republic CEO, Graham Smith argued, “As much as possible we will continue to protest wherever Charles goes, wherever Prince William goes. We will continue to protest with one simple message: Charles is not our king, it is time to abolish the monarchy.”

2. The Public’s Pledge of Allegiance to Charles Was Edited

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Andrew Matthews

In the original pledge during the ceremony, the Archbishop of Canterbury would have said, “I call upon all persons of goodwill...to make their homage, in heart and voice, to their undoubted King, defender of all.” The public would then have to say, “I swear that I will pay true allegiance to your majesty, and to your heirs and successors according to law. So help me God.” However, as reported by HuffPost, the Archbishop used a new script to keep in mind the changing times. He read, “I now invite those who wish to offer their support to do so, with a moment of private reflection, by joining in saying, ‘God save King Charles’ at the end, or, for those with the words before them, to recite them in full.”

3. Katy Perry Seemed Lost at the Coronation

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Jeff Spicer

Charles surprised attendees by inviting some unconventional guests to his coronation, including Katy Perry. While her bold attire caught attention, she made headlines when footage emerged of Perry appearing confused while trying to locate her seat at Westminster Abbey. She later reflected on the same on Jimmy Kimmel Live! She said, “I was looking for my seat. There’s no assigned seating, which was kind of interesting,” as reported by HuffPost. The singer was also invited to perform at the coronation, joining fellow American entertainer, Lionel Richie, on stage.

4. Prince William Swore His Allegiance to His Father

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Yui Mok

William knelt before his father as Charles sat upon his throne. The Prince of Wales administered the Homage of Royal Blood. According to TODAY, William held his father's hands while reciting the pledge. He said, "I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God." Subsequently, he got up, gently touched his father's crown, and planted a kiss on his cheek. In response, Charles warmly expressed his gratitude.

5. Queen Camilla’s Special Coronation Dress

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Jonathan Brady

The outfit choices of female royals often hold high significance. On the memorable and auspicious day, Queen Camilla's white gown gave a tribute to her closest family bonds. Embroidered in gold were the two dogs which symbolized her beloved pets, Bluebell and Beth. According to HuffPost, the elegant gown also featured the names of her cherished family members including her children, Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes. It also had the names of her grandchildren, delicately woven. For accessories, she stuck to diamonds.