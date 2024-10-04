INQUISITR.COM / Politics

Liz Cheney Endorses Kamala Harris, All While Mocking 'Vindictive' Donald Trump's 'Spray Tan'

By Mary Anthony
Published on : 07:45 PST, Oct 4, 2024
Republican and staunch MAGA critic Liz Cheney formally endorsed the incumbent Vice President during a packed rally in the swing state of Wisconsin. “I’ve never voted for a Democrat, but this year I’m proudly casting my vote for Vice President Kamala Harris,” she said. During her stirring speech at Ripon, Wisconsin, which is regarded as the cradle of the Republican Party, Cheney reaffirmed her concerns against the former president Donald Trump. "I was a Republican even before Donald Trump started spray-tanning,' she joked before adding on a serious note. "And Donald Trump is not fit to lead this good and great nation," the ex-member of the House said. 

 

According to the Daily Mail, Cheney labeled Trump 'depraved' and 'cruel', "What January 6 shows us is that there is not an ounce, not an ounce of compassion in Donald Trump,' she said. "He is petty, he is vindictive and he is cruel."

 

Cheney highlighted her political prowess by stating that she served in both Bush administrations, sealed envelopes for Republican President Gerald Ford's reelection campaign, and was the third most influential member of the GOP in the House. She also recounted that in 1984, she had voted for President Ronald Reagan for the first time.

The daughter of Dick Cheney, a former Republican vice-president, reminded the crowd of the January 6 riots and asked them to resist Trump's actions. She also shared one of the incriminating tales about the GOP nominee from the fateful day. "They said while the attack on our capitol was happening Donald Trump was handed a note informing him that a civilian had been shot at the door of the chamber of the United States of Representatives," she revealed. "Donald Trump put the note down on the table in front of him, continued to watch the attack on television, and still refused to tell the mob to leave the Capitol. That is depravity and we must never become numb to it," she said. 

 

“I know that the most conservative of conservative values is fidelity to our constitution,” Cheney declared while the crowd chanted, “Thank you, Liz!” A large sign looming over them that declared 'Country over Party.' "In this election, putting patriotism ahead of partisanship is not an aspiration, it is our duty," she added. “After the Capitol had been invaded, he praised the rioters. He did not condemn them. That’s who Donald Trump is."

 

As per The Guardian, Republicans who attempted to 'minimize what happened' that day were also chastised by Cheney. “Do not let anyone lie about what happened and what they did,” she said, adding, “Violence does not and must never determine who rules us. Voters do.”

 

Harris commended Cheney's 'courage' and her support despite not being a member of the Democratic party. The sole political point of agreement between Cheney and Harris is that Trump shouldn't be allowed to win the reelection. However, the Harris campaign is attempting to win over Republican voters who, like Cheney, support 'limited government' and 'low taxes' but are turned off by Trump and his MAGA movement. “No matter your political party, there is a place for you with us and in this campaign,” Harris said. “I take seriously my pledge to be a president for all Americans.” 

