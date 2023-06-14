‘Little People, Big World’ Star Tori Roloff Says Her Son's Friends Think He's 'Different': 'Hard to Cope With'

Tori Roloff is a truly remarkable mother! The Little People, Big World star opened up on Instagram on how she is teaching Jackson Roloff, her 6-year-old son whom she shares with Zach Roloff, a lesson in life. Tori revealed that during Jackson's first soccer game, other children on the soccer field commented on his height, which "stuck with" Jackson. "I feel like Jackson (and others) are starting to notice that something is different about him," the reality TV star wrote in the caption of her post.

"At Jackson’s first soccer game, the other team was asking why he was so small. Purely out of curiosity, I believe-not bullying or being malicious-just curious. It stuck with him enough to tell me on the sideline though. I told him 'That’s how God made you, now show them how fast you are!' He then proceeded to score a goal, and I can’t tell you how stoked we were," Tori wrote.

The post showed a picture of Jackson wearing his jersey as well as a video of him taking a goal. All of Jackson's family members have achondroplasia dwarfism, including his father Zach Roloff, and siblings Lilah, 3, and 11-month-old Josiah. Entertainment Tonight confirms that Tori, Zach's wife - whom he married in 2015 - does not have dwarfism.

Tori continued to explain in her caption how she is trying to empower her son. "He’s starting to notice that he’s different and that’s hard to cope with- however, I WANT him to know he’s different. But maybe not in the way he thinks he is," she wrote.

The mom of three then went on to share her aspirations for Jackson as he grows up and realizes he is different than his contemporaries. "Jackson I pray that you notice that you are different. That God has set you apart from all other people. I pray you’re different in how you see and love others. I pray that you’re different in the choices you make to keep God close to your heart," Tori wrote.

The mom further added, "I pray you’re different in how you solve problems and arguments. I pray that you think differently about how the world works and the adaptations that can be made. I pray you to see your differences and use them to change the world. You are different, kid. Different than any kid I’ve ever met. You are one of a kind and I am so stinking proud to be your mom."

With a touching mention of her eldest son's soccer highlight, Tori concluded her letter. "I love this kid so much, and pretty stoked my pep talk got him his first soccer goal," she wrote.