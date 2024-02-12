Lionel Richie Opens up About Daughter Sofia Richie’s Pregnancy, Refuses to Be Called ‘Grandpa'

Lionel Richie, the 74-year-old All Night Long hitmaker, has broken his silence on daughter Sofia Richie's pregnancy, expressing his excitement and joy for the 25-year-old model and her husband, Elliot Grainge. In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight on Monday, Lionel shared his thrill, stating, “My baby is having a baby, and I’m so thrilled for Elliot and Sophia. They are just over the moon.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Christopher Polk

Despite the couple's attempt to keep their gender reveal a secret, Lionel humorously remarked, “You know, there is no secret with those two.” The Grammy winner, who is already a grandfather to daughter Nicole Richie’s two children, urged them to keep it hush-hush, but the news of a baby girl slipped out. Lionel expressed his happiness, saying, “I’m so happy.” However, Lionel, already an established grandfather at home, made it clear that he has no intention of being called “grandpa.” He amusingly stated, “I’m pop-pop. We don’t get the ‘grandpa,’ yeah, that’s a little deep. Pop-pop is where we’re going.” In a lighthearted moment, Lionel revealed the one name that is off-limits for Sofia and Elliot’s baby girl. He jokingly told E! News, “They can’t call her Lionella. I’m gonna leave that to the parents. I’m just gonna be that loving Pop-Pop that comes in the door and spoils the child.”

Lionel, in a recent interview with PEOPLE at The Greatest Night in Pop premiere, expressed his excitement at becoming a grandfather again, stating, “I am pumped up.” The singer playfully added, “I am now going to spoil yet another child in the world.” He couldn’t resist a joke about the joys of grandparenting, saying, “I'm hoping that the child gives the parents a bit of a run because every parent wants to get even as to what you did to me.” Addressing parenting advice for Sofia, Lionel humorously shared, “So a new baby coming along, ‘Oh my God, Dad, what do I do now?’ Ah ha! All parents like this position.” He expressed his eagerness to love and spoil the child but added, “On very special occasions give the child back so the parents can raise this child.” Reflecting on Sofia's journey into motherhood, Lionel shared, “She’s going to be fantastic. These are two loving parents, and I don't think they know what's coming because every kid is different. So no matter what advice I give them, there's no manual for this. They'll figure it out.”

In an interview with Vogue, Sofia, who is about six months pregnant, shared her excitement and learning experiences. She revealed, “I've learned more in the past six months than I have in my entire life. And also just like what the female body is capable of.” Sofia continued, “Every week brings new things, whether it's hormonal shifts or expansion—there's just so much our bodies go through, and it's so interesting to experience it all.”