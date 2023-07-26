Kim Kardashian’s Son Saint Gets ‘Signed’ Shirt From Lionel Messi During His Inter Miami Debut, Angers Fans

Last week, Kim Kardashian and her son Saint West were lucky enough to watch live Lionel Messi's debut for Inter Miami. They got to witness his game-winning free kick in stoppage time. Additionally, Messi signed an Inter Miami shirt for Kardashian's son, which was shared on social media. However, this was met with some disapproval from fans, according to The Sun.

During the closing moments of the game, it appeared to be headed towards a tied score of 1-1. But Messi scored a free-kick during extra time, leading his team to victory. While watching the match Kim, and Kanye West's kid- Saint, 7, was heard cheering Messi's name.

The 42-year-old SKIMS founder shared a heartwarming video on her Instagram Story. The clip featured her 7-year-old son, Saint, and his friend meeting their sports idol, Messi. The special moment took place during Messi's first game at DRV PNK Stadium in Florida on Friday, July 21. In the video, Saint and his friend excitedly called out to Messi as he was leaving the pitch. To their delight, Messi stopped and graciously took a photo with Saint's friend before turning his attention to Saint. The kids couldn't contain their joy, as Kardashian expressed in the caption that it was the "best day of their entire lives."

After the meeting with Messi, Kim shared a picture on Instagram proudly displaying an Inter Miami shirt with the soccer legend's signature on it. This shirt was a thoughtful gift for her son, Saint. Unfortunately, the gesture received some negative feedback from fans on social media. One fan said, "How about giving it to some other kid that’s not privileged," while another wrote, "Rich people helping rich people. How about auctioning it for charity?" the third added, "She doesn't deserve it whatsoever."

In addition to meeting Messi, Saint had the incredible opportunity to meet another soccer legend, Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham, 48. Kim shared a photo on her Instagram Story capturing the moment of the exchange. The picture showed Beckham smiling as he shook hands with the excited young boy. Kim captioned the post with "@intermiamiCF @davidbeckham best day ever!!" Furthermore, another clip showed Saint and his friend standing at the edge of the pitch before the soccer match began. They eagerly reached out their arms to high-five the Inter Miami players as they ran onto the field. The kids' enthusiasm and joy were evident as they interacted with the players, making it a memorable experience for them.

Kim Kardashian revealed that she took her son, Saint, to the Inter-Miami game because he has a deep passion for soccer. She expressed her unwavering dedication to her children, saying she would do anything for them. In fact, she mentioned traveling around the world and attending various soccer exhibition games during the summer to fulfill their shared interest. The Inter Miami game became a star-studded event with the presence of several Hollywood A-listers. Notable names such as LeBron James, Serena Williams as well as David Beckham's wife, Victoria Beckham, showed up to lend their support and enjoy the soccer match alongside Kardashian.

