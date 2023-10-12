Lindsey Graham Engages in a Heated Exchange With Abby Philip Over Escalating Hamas Atrocities

In a tense exchange with CNN’s Abby Phillip, Senator Lindsey Graham tried defending his controversial stance, advocating for the U.S. military to bomb Iran in response to escalating atrocities by Hamas. The Republican senator doubled down on his position, linking Iran to the recent Tribe of Nova festival attack in Israel, which left 260 people dead and prompted a significant Israeli offensive. Graham asserted, “This was a coordinated land, sea, and air attack that had been months in the making, 'There is no way in the world that this happened without Iran knowing. If you know the relationship between Iran and Hamas, that is impossible to believe.” He emphasized, "As long as Iran goes unchecked, nothing changes," insinuating the need to hold Iran accountable for supporting Hamas.

While Phillip pressed Graham on whether he was calling for direct U.S. military indulgence in the conflict, Graham affirmed, “We are already directly involved, 14 Americans are dead tonight. To their families, I'm sorry. Here is what I'm saying, I want to be very clear: If they (Hamas) start killing those (American and Israeli) hostages, and if there is an attack by Hezbollah in the north, creating two fronts for Israel.

What I would do is, I would bomb Iran's oil infrastructure.” According to the Daily Mail reports Graham’s inflexible stance revolves around a firm belief that taking required actions against Iran is essential to prevent further escalation. Graham asserted, "The only way you're going to keep this war from escalating is to hold Iran accountable." Despite Phillip's persistent questioning, Graham stood firm in his position.

As per Radar Online, In response to President Joe Biden denouncing the recent Hamas attacks as "unadulterated evil," Graham objectively placed the blame on Iran. He asserted, “It's time that Iran 'pay a price for financing' terror. It is now time to dismantle the finance system of terrorism. And if we don't do that, what do you expect to happen in the future? Do we expect Israel to forgive and forget? Biden didn't mention one word about Iran today. And I want to support the president.” The bombshell revelation that the Palestinian terror attack was allegedly plotted with assistance from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) fueled Graham's argument. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson emphasized Iran's crucial role, stating, "Without Iran’s funding, weapons, training, guidance, and political incitement, Hamas would not have the capability. This was a watershed moment, unprecedented in scale, severity, brutality, and the sheer joy with which terrorists were butchering Israeli citizens.”

As Hamas continued to launch rockets at Israel, Graham's call for decisive action against Iran remains a contentious topic. The senator's proposal has garnered attention and criticism, with some questioning the feasibility and potential consequences of such a military intervention. As the situation in the Middle East continues to unfold, Graham's clash with CNN's Abby Phillip reflects the complexity and sensitivity of geopolitical discussions surrounding military responses and accountability for state-sponsored terrorism.

