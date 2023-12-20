Former president Donald Trump seems to have many supporters on his side as he continues getting slammed about using Nazi-era rhetoric against immigrants. Sen. Lindsey Graham from South Carolina is one such hardline Trump ally.

The former president Trump's border policy was endorsed by Senator Lindsey Graham on December 17, along with a dismissal of Trump's comments that undocumented immigrants were "poisoning the blood of our country," per Axios. In conversation with NBC News' Kristen Welker on Meet the Press, Graham was asked about the comments as well as the Biden campaign's critique that the comments "parrot Adolf Hitler." Graham simply shrugged the comments off as unimportant.

"We're talking about language. I could care less what language people use as long as we get it right," said Graham, as he continued to slam the incumbent President Biden's policy on borders. "I believe in legal immigration. I have no animosity toward people trying to come to our country. I have animosity against terrorists and drug dealers," he continued.

Graham was using the same kind of language Trump is being lambasted for using, per NBC News. “They’re poisoning the blood of our country,” Trump told the crowd at a rally in New Hampshire on December 16. “That’s what they’ve done. They poison mental institutions and prisons all over the world.”

"If you think you're going to win the debate on illegal immigration by picking a line out of the Trump speech, most Americans understand the game has to change, that we're under threat, that we're going to get attacked, that our border has completely been obliterated," he added. "So, if you're talking about the language Trump uses rather than trying to fix it, that's a losing strategy for the Biden administration."

In response to former Representative Liz Cheney's (R-Wyo.) alarming remarks on the possibility of a second term for Trump, Graham asserted that Biden's reelection would be even worse for the nation, per The Hill.

“I think a continuation of the Biden presidency would be a disaster for peace and prosperity at home and abroad,” Graham said. “Our border is broken. The only person who is going to fix a broken border is Donald Trump. When he was president, none of this stuff was going on in Ukraine. Hamas and all these other terrorist groups were afraid of Trump.”

Graham was questioned by Welker regarding whether he believed that the GOP front-runner would win over more supporters if he used different language when discussing immigration concerns. "The president has a way of talking sometimes I disagree with," Graham said of Trump. "But he delivered on the border. People are looking for results. If the only thing you want to talk about on immigration is the way Donald Trump talks, you're missing a lot."

