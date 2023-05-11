Lily Collins' 'Exceptionally Rare' Engagement Ring Stolen From Los Angeles Spa

Emily in Paris fame Lily Collins is currently going through a difficult period after her "exceptionally rare" engagement ring and wedding band were stolen from a luxury spa in West Hollywood, Los Angeles. The 34-year-old celebrity, who was on vacation, was left stunned when she learned that her calming spa session turned into her most horrifying nightmare.

According to The Sun, the stolen goods – also including some electronic gadgets – are valued at over $10,000. The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department confirmed to People that officers answered a burglary call at Edition Hotel on Sunset Boulevard after a well-known actress' belongings were looted from a secured safe. There was no proof of coerced entrance and officers are inspecting security footage as they are trying to identify any tips.

Collins and McDowell met while working on the set of the film Gilded Rage in 2019. The Emily in Paris star dated Charlie McDowell for over a year before the couple got engaged in September 2020. McDowell proposed to Collins while on a trip to New Mexico with a ring that is supposed to feature a 3-carat cushion-shaped, rose-cut, center stone on a flared, yellow-gold textured bezel that allows one to see through the diamond, according to Grazia Magazine.

The Love, Rosie actress announced the news with an Instagram post. "I've been waiting my lifetime for you and I can't wait to spend our lifetime together…,” she wrote. Collins uploaded a carousel of pictures alongside the caption. The first picture displays The Blind Side actress holding up her left hand as she shares a peck with her then-fiancé. The subsequent image catches Collins' genuine response after McDowell got down on one knee and opened the engagement ring box. The last picture is a close-up of her new accessory. Collins then posted a follow-up picture catching the memorable moment, naming it "the purest joy I've ever felt."

McDowell took to social media at the time to celebrate the occasion with the caption, "In a time of uncertainty and darkness you have illuminated my life. I will forever cherish my adventure with you." He welcomed a string of congratulations from his celebrity followers, including jewelry designer Irene Neuwirth, who he thanked for making the most beautiful ring. Collins also added, "Thank you from the bottom of my heart SO much for the most stunning, perfect ring. It's breathtaking."

Collins married McDowell in September 2021 in an enchanting fairytale nuptial in Dunton Hot Springs, Colorado. She sported a lace A-line wedding dress with prolonged sleeves and an embellished faux neck by Ralph Lauren. The bride paired the graceful gown with a lace-embroidered hood rather than the classic veil and had her hair in a low bun. McDowell wore a velvet tuxedo for the occasion.