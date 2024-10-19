Liam Payne Once Had an Awkward Encounter With Donald Trump: "It Was About his Daughter..."

Renowned singer Liam Payne once had an awkward and unexpected encounter with former president Donald Trump that left both parties frustrated. Back in 2017, Payne revealed that he and his One Direction bandmates were kicked out of one of Trump’s hotels. The conflict began when Trump made a special request for the band to meet his daughter. Payne explained, "It was about [meeting] his daughter. He phoned up our manager and we were asleep. He said, 'Well, wake them up' and I was like 'No' and then he wouldn't let us use the underground garage…So, he was like, 'Okay, then I don't want you in my hotel.' So we had to leave."

This story was later corroborated by Payne’s bandmate, Niall Horan. In June 2018, during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, he revealed that Trump had asked them to take a photo with his lawyer’s daughter, but the band declined, fearing it would cause chaos among the fans. Following their refusal, Horan claimed, "He said, 'You're not allowed to use the garage door anymore; you're going to have to promote the hotel,'" as noted by The List.

On Wednesday, October 16, news of Payne’s death shocked fans worldwide. Payne passed away after falling from the third-floor balcony of a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. According to the local police reports, Payne’s behavior had been increasingly erratic in the hours leading up to the fall. The hotel staff had called emergency services, concerned about Payne's volatile actions. The desk manager stated, “We have a guest who is overwhelmed with drugs and alcohol…He breaks things up. He is tearing the whole room apart…we’re a little afraid that he’ll do something,” as reported by CNN.

A chilling 911 call made shortly before Liam Payne's fall from his hotel balcony features the hotel manager reporting a guest causing a disturbance. pic.twitter.com/UzgCqQcY0Q — Morbid Knowledge (@Morbidful) October 17, 2024

According to witnesses, Payne had been smashing objects, including his laptop, and had to be physically carried back to his room. The hotel manager even warned police about Payne’s access to the balcony, fearing the worst. This troubling incident came just days after Payne had been seen in Argentia attending a concert of his former bandmate, Horan. Despite appearing to enjoy his time at the show, sources later revealed that Payne had been struggling with mental health issues and personal conflicts.

Image Source: Liam Payne performs at Hits Radio Live on November 17, 2019, in Manchester. Getty Images | Photo by Carla Speight

His behavior on the day of his passing has led to speculation about whether the fall was intentional or accidental, though no definitive conclusions have been drawn. Payne leaves behind his seven-year-old son, Bear, whom he shared with his ex-girlfriend, Cheryl Cole. His personal life had been tumultuous in recent years, including a highly publicized breakup with his ex-fiancée, Maya Henry. Payne had also been preparing for a legal battle with Henry, who had accused him of harassment after their breakup.