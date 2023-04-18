Leonardo DiCaprio Gets Cozy With Irina Shayk at Neon Carnival Bash Sparking Romance Rumors

Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted cozying up to supermodel Irina Shayk, Bradley Cooper's ex-girlfriend, at the Neon Carnival bash post his split from Camilla Morrone, which has sparked rumors of a romance.

According to reports by the Daily Mail, "The Revenant" actor attended the glamorous Neon Carnival Bash at Thermal, in California, and was spotted alongside the 37-year-old supermodel just months after his recent split from model and actress Camilla Morrone. The pair seemed to be chatting away happily at the bash looking rather comfortable and close to each other.

Dicaprio kept things classy and slick with an all-black ensemble: jacket, a t-shirt, baseball cap with the Los Angeles Dodgers logo, paired with a sleek gold chain. He kept his mask on his chin. Irina went with an enamoring glitter dress and bold golden hoops with glam makeup.

Reports from People suggest that the "Don't Look Up" actor was with model and actress Camilla Morrone, who is 23 years younger than DiCaprio. The former flames got together after meeting each other at the Cannes Film Festival and then spending time after getting together at Toby Maguire's home in 2017 after which the "Titanic" star was seen leaving Morrone's home.

Things did get really serious between the two as the pair dated each other for four years! DiCaprio even gifted a yacht to Morrone on her 23rd birthday before "their ship set sail" for good in August last year. They never let their age gap stop them from moving forward with their relationship and kept their affair under a great deal of privacy — they never walked the red carpet together either. However, at Coachella in 2019, they were spotted being rather loving with each other.

In an interview with Los Angeles Times, Morrone discusses her relationship with the now 48-year-old DiCaprio and states that the age gap doesn't bother her. She further adds, "There are so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where people have large age gaps." She continues, "I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date."

This isn't the first time "The Wolf Of Wall Street" actor is facing backlash for dating women much younger than himself. DiCaprio was romantically linked to Gigi Hadid, "Pillowtalk" singer Zayn Malik's ex-girlfriend and mother of his child. DiCaprio was attracted to her mature persona and the fact that she had her life together. A source revealed that Dicaprio wanted someone who shared similar good causes and political opinions as him.

The two hit it off on multiple occasions and liked each other but were never exclusive, reports Glamour. Sources further revealed that the attraction had "fizzled out". The supermodel explicitly said she wasn't interested anymore as she wanted to focus on being a mother than be involved in a romantic relationship. In 2022, the two are still good friends.