Leonardo DiCaprio Finally Reveals His Presidential Endorsement: "We Need Leaders Who..."

Leonardo DiCaprio just made an important decision that has the potential to significantly alter the environmental discourse around the upcoming presidential election. DiCaprio is fully supporting Vice President Kamala Harris. The Oscar winner and strong environmentalist made his thoughts known to his fans online. In a video posted to his Instagram, he made the announcement, saying, "Climate change is killing the earth and ruining our economy. We need a bold step forward to save our economy, our planet, and ourselves."

The timing of the 49-year-old actor's support is ideal because the nation has recently experienced several severe climate catastrophes that have caused extensive damage in several places. DiCaprio's endorsement was largely motivated by the recent catastrophic weather events that have plagued the United States.

"Earlier this month, hurricanes Helene and Milton devastated parts of Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina," he explained. "Families lost homes, livelihoods and loved ones to some of the strongest Atlantic hurricanes ever recorded." The actor emphasized that these storms, causing an estimated $100 billion in damage, were direct consequences of climate change, as per Rolling Stone.

Leonardo DiCaprio attends the "Killers Of The Flower Moon" photocall at the 76th annual Cannes film festival. (Image Source: Stephane Cardinale/Getty Images)

In his video message, DiCaprio didn't hold back in his criticism of former President Donald Trump's environmental record. "Donald Trump continues to deny the facts," he stated. "He continues to deny the science. He withdrew the United States from the Paris Climate Accords and rolled back critical environmental protections." The actor further revealed Trump's alleged promise to the oil and gas industry, claiming he would "get rid of any regulation they want in exchange for a billion-dollar donation."

On the other hand, DiCaprio had a lot of good things to say about Harris and the work she's done for the environment and the economy. He especially pointed out her big part in getting the Inflation Reduction Act passed and made sure everyone knew just how important that move was, even calling it the 'most significant climate action in US history.' He also praised her for taking the lead in establishing challenging goals to reach net zero emissions by 2050 and for her dedication to establishing a green economy that protects the environment and generates jobs.

DiCaprio’s support for Harris makes him part of a larger group of Hollywood stars backing her run for president. Various celebs have already expressed their support for the incumbent VP, including Martha Stewart, Anne Hathaway, and Sarah Jessica Parker. This support is quite extensive, as Bruce Springsteen, Billie Eilish, Stevie Wonder, Taylor Swift, and Bryan Cranston have also joined Harris' cause.

Furthermore, given that DiCaprio's endorsement coincided with Harris's major campaign rally in Houston, many have deemed the Killers of the Flower Moon actor's backing to be quite significant. Perhaps, the only thing even more thrilling was that Beyoncé attended the event and voiced her support for the VP as well.

This isn't DiCaprio's first foray into presidential politics. In 2020, he backed Joe Biden's campaign and even went to a fundraiser at the house of Sherry Lansing, the former head of Paramount Pictures. His consistent advocacy for environmental causes, including a notable 2016 meeting with then-president-elect Trump to discuss environmental job creation, underscores his long-standing commitment to climate action. As the November 5 election approaches, DiCaprio concluded his endorsement with a call to action, urging viewers to check their voter registration and join him in supporting Harris, emphasizing, "We cannot afford to go backwards," as per Independent.