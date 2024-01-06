Rockstar Lenny Kravitz is beaming with joy as he opens up about his daughter Zoë Kravitz's recent engagement to actor Channing Tatum. As per Entertainment Tonight, he said on the red carpet at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, "Hey man, that’s life." However, to clarify, Lenny, 59, was joyful, emphasizing, "When your family is happy, when your child is happy, that's it -- I've done well. Blessed."

Zoë, aged 35, and Tatum, aged 43, officially confirmed their engagement in October of 2023; they finally decided to take the step after two years of dating. Despite keeping their relationship under wraps from the media since 2021, the couple subtly hinted at their engagement during a Halloween weekend celebration. Zoë proudly displayed her ring as she left the party with Tatum, both dressed as characters from the horror film Rosemary's Baby (1968).

According to People, Tatum was overjoyed about the engagement. He shared his excitement by saying he 'can't stop smiling.' In a GQ interview from the year 2022, Zoë also her now-fiance Tatum as a 'wonderful human' and highlighted their mutual love for art and meaningful conversations.

The bond between the couple grew stronger while working on Zoë's film, Pussy Island. Tatum not only became her partner but also looked out for her on set for most of the time. In the interview with GQ, Zoë opened up about the precious moments of Tatum making tea, serving drinks, and taking care of her well-being while they were on the set: "He really was my protector, and it was really wonderful and sweet." She continued, "I think if you can do something like that together, it’s a good test. And we came out even stronger." They both also share a love for art and enjoy discussing it. They find joy in watching films and analyzing them, as well as engaging in challenging conversations together.

Despite the private nature of their relationship, Zoë has shared insights into her creative collaboration with Tatum, stating, "When you make things with people it's a very sacred space, and when you're compatible with somebody creatively it often opens up other channels, because you're kind of sharing all of yourself."

Tatum was previously married to Jenna Dewan for ten years. With his ex-wife, he shares a daughter named Everly. Zoë's previous marriage to Karl Glusman ended in divorce after 18 months, but has she spoken highly of her ex-husband, emphasizing the importance of self-discovery and ongoing personal growth. As Zoë and Tatum start their life together, their strong bond is going to be their shared passion for art, creativity, and laughter. As a supportive father, Lenny can undoubtedly take pride in witnessing his daughter's happiness as she prepares to walk down the aisle with the love of her life.

