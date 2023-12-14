Legal Analyst Says, Trump Gets Himself In Trouble 'Everytime He Opens His Mouth'

Amid the ongoing New York fraud trial, MSNBC's legal analyst Lisa Rubin has pointed out a pattern that seems to unfold every time Donald Trump opens his mouth in a legal setting: he generally gets himself in more and more trouble. This observation gains significance as Trump, once again, opted not to testify in the trial, citing persecution on his Truth Social platform.

Rubin highlighted the schedule uncertainties surrounding the trial and the impending cross-examination of accounting expert Eli Bartov, who was paid nearly $900,000 for his testimony. The legal analyst raised questions about the availability of key witnesses and whether the court proceedings could continue smoothly. These factors, combined with the unpredictability of Trump's actions, contributed to Rubin's accurate prediction that the former president would not testify.

NBC News legal analyst Lisa Rubin - "I would personally predict that the chances of Donald Trump going to jail at some point before the close of 2024 is minuscule at best"#Trump #DonaldTrump #TrumpForPrison2024 #TrumpTrial pic.twitter.com/DK2BsQ5kQP — Sam Korean-American (@seminary2018) December 4, 2023

The gag order imposed on Trump played a pivotal role in Rubin's analysis. She deemed it untenable for him to resist the impulse to complain about Judge Arthur Engoron's principal law clerk while testifying. Rubin emphasized Trump's impulsive nature, stating, "The man is nothing else than an impulsive witness who, every time he opens his mouth in a legal proceeding, generally gets himself in more and more trouble," reports Radar Online.

This assertion aligns with the events that unfolded when Trump openly admitted to having the final say on his financial statements during a previous court appearance. While he remained nonchalant about the comment, it turned out to be a key piece of evidence for the attorney general's case. It is incidents like these that contribute to the legal challenges Trump faces whenever he chooses to speak under oath.

Donald Trump’s gag order saga continues in both civil and criminal trials with Andrew Weissmann @AWeissmann_ & Lisa Rubin @lawofruby



Great segment with Andrew’s “my word!” 😄 and Lisa, always so on it. Your hair was🔥 today too. https://t.co/0sZc7PpR6E via @YouTube pic.twitter.com/n6df3iOUyU — Sara Krivanec (@Sarakdoula) November 28, 2023

On December 10, Trump took to his Truth Social platform to declare, in an all-caps rant, that he would not be testifying on Monday, CNBC reports. In a two-part statement, he claimed persecution and asserted that he had successfully testified in the trial. This decision likely relieved his legal team, as Trump's impromptu comments have previously caused complications in the courtroom.

Former Deputy Assistant Attorney General Harry Litman echoed the sentiment that Trump putting himself on the stand carries unnecessary risks. Litman highlighted that Trump has already lost the financial fraud case based on a previous ruling, and further testimony might expose him to cross-examination by prosecutors. The former president could face tough questions regarding the over-evaluation of his properties, leaving him with little to gain and potentially much to lose.

As the trial continues, Trump's decision to avoid testifying raises questions about the strategy employed by his legal team. It appears that the former president's tendency to speak impulsively has become a liability, prompting careful consideration of when, where, and how he should address the legal proceedings against him. The pattern of Trump opening his mouth in a legal setting invites more trouble for himself, something that legal analysts and observers have been continuously analyzing closely.

